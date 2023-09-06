Highlights Sunderland has decided to wait until January to bring back Amad Diallo to the club due to concerns about signing an injured player.

Sunderland opt against signing Amad Diallo after injury

The Ivory Coast international joined the Black Cats last season on loan from Manchester United, and he had a superb year on Wearside, scoring 14 goals to help Tony Mowbray’s side into the play-offs.

As well as his productivity in the final third, Diallo was a joy to watch with his pace and dribbling ability, so it was no surprise that the Red Devils planned to assess the player in pre-season ahead of Diallo potentially forcing his way into Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad.

However, the 21-year-old suffered a knee injury in a friendly against Arsenal on United’s tour of the USA that would keep him out for the first part of the campaign.

With Diallo going to need time to get back up to speed, it has been claimed by Sunderland Nation that the Premier League side would be open to letting the youngster leave on loan.

And, even though they’ve stated Diallo was very keen to return to the Stadium of Light, it’s thought Sunderland’s doubts about signing an injured player means they are going to wait until January, even if the player could be back weeks before the New Year window.

“Initially Manchester United wanted to take a good look at Amad’s progress over the summer, but those plans collapsed when he picked up an injury in pre-season.

“Amad, though, genuinely loved his time on Wearside, and he wanted to return to the club on loan this summer with the idea of him doing his rehab at Sunderland before returning to action in late October/early November. Boss Tony Mowbray was very happy with that arrangement, especially since Man Utd were happy to cover the vast majority of the player’s wages.

“That deal did not happen, though, because Sunderland instead decided to wait for Amad to complete his recovery at Man Utd before trying to do a deal in January as they were unwilling to take an injured player on loan.”

Is this the right decision from Sunderland?

This is one that’s sure to divide opinion among the Sunderland fans.

On one hand, you can understand their stance. Diallo may not be back for another eight weeks, and he will then need time to get up to speed. Then, it’s likely he will be off to represent Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations.

So, even paying a percentage of his salary could be a significant outlay for someone who may not be fully fit, match ready and available until mid-February depending on how his country performs in the tournament.

Yet, others will argue that Sunderland could very well miss out on Diallo in January, as there will be rival clubs in for his signature, and if the Black Cats aren’t in the mix for promotion, they could send him elsewhere.

Therefore, a way to guarantee having Diallo, who would certainly be one of the standout players in the league, was to get the deal done now.

Ultimately, time will tell on this one, but if Sunderland can get Diallo back this season it would be a massive coup, as he really could make the difference for the side in what they hope will be a promotion push.

What next for Sunderland?

After a slow start, Mowbray’s side hammered Southampton 5-0 last time out in what was a real statement performance.

Now, it’s about building on that, with Sunderland back in action after the international break with a trip to the capital to take on QPR.