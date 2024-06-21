Highlights Regis Le Bris in 'advanced' talks with Sunderland, close to becoming the new manager after a lengthy search by club.

Sunderland endured a tough season, finishing 16th and ending without a permanent manager following Michael Beale's sacking.

Le Bris emerges as 'chosen one' for Sunderland job, discussions at 'advanced' stage.

Lorient boss Regis Le Bris is in ‘advanced’ talks with Sunderland as he closes in on becoming their new manager after a lengthy search by the Championship club.

The Black Cats have just endured a tough season, which saw them finish the campaign in 16th, whilst they were without a permanent manager for the final few months as Mike Dodds stepped up as a caretaker following Michael Beale’s sacking.

Since the dismissal of the ex-Rangers chief in February, attention has turned to naming his successor, with the club giving themselves plenty of time to make a decision.

Regis Le Bris closing in on Sunderland job

A host of names have been linked with the role in that period, including the likes of Will Still and Pascal Jansen.

However, for whatever reason, Sunderland have failed to make an appointment so far, despite owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus claiming two weeks ago that a decision was imminent.

But, they appear to have finally made a breakthrough, as journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed on social media that Le Bris is the ‘chosen one’.

He states that the 48-year-old Lorient boss is open to making the move to Wearside, with discussions at an ‘advanced’ stage.

Regis Le Bris’ mixed managerial career

Le Bris was appointed as the Lorient boss back in 2022, in what was his first managerial role, and it’s fair to say he has had a mixed time of things.

His first season saw the club record a 10th place finish in Ligue 1, which would be considered an overachievement given the resources he had at his disposal. Furthermore, he had encouraged a stylish, attacking brand of football that made the side enjoyable to watch.

Regis Le Bris' Lorient Managerial Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Goals For : Goals Against 76 24 18 34 110 : 128

Yet, the previous campaign was a very tough one for Lorient, as they were relegated to the second division following a terrible run of form during the run-in, which saw the team lose seven games on the bounce going into the final day.

So, he would arrive at the Stadium of Light with a relegation on his CV, but the hierarchy clearly feel a productive first season, and his style of play, along with an ability to develop young players, makes Le Bris a good fit for Sunderland.

Sunderland’s summer plans

There is pressure on the board to get this right, as fans have understandably grown increasingly frustrated at how this managerial search has played out.

Whether Le Bris is the right man for the job is going to be up for debate, but it is pleasing that the club appear to be making a decision, as they need a new boss in place quickly.

Related "Breaks my heart!" - Ally McCoist makes Sunderland AFC managerial claim Ally McCoist was disappointed to see Sunderland sack Tony Mowbray but believes the club need a young manager to guide them into next season.

Whilst the manager doesn’t control transfers at Sunderland, they will have a say, and a lot of business needs to be done over the coming weeks as they try to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion.

So, this will stop any speculation, and it could allow the club to try and move forward. The fans are sure to back Le Bris from the start, but he will need to do well initially to keep them on side, in what is a fantastic opportunity for him at a big club with huge potential.