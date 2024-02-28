Highlights Clarke's six-week absence due to injury is a major blow for Sunderland's play-off hopes.

Sunderland are going to be without star man Jack Clarke for the next six weeks due to an ankle injury.

Jack Clarke injury latest

The former Leeds player has been outstanding for the Black Cats this season, scoring 15 goals in 33 games as the Wearside outfit look to push for the play-offs.

Due to his importance, there were huge concerns when Clarke missed the game against Swansea City last time out, and his absence was felt, as Mike Dodds’ side fell to a 2-1 loss.

Now though, they will have to do without Clarke for a lengthy period, as the club announced on their official site that the attacker will not return to action until mid-April.

“Sunderland AFC winger Jack Clarke is set for a spell on the sidelines. The 23-year-old sustained an ankle ligament injury during the Club’s trip to Birmingham City and he subsequently missed last weekend’s fixture against Swansea City.

“Further assessments of the injury have now been completed, with the winger expected to be out of action for up to six weeks.”

Sunderland’s play-off chances reduce

Three successive defeats have left Sunderland in a very difficult position when it comes to reaching the top six, as they trail Hull City by eight points.

Championship Table (As it stands February 28th) Team P GD Pts 6 Hull City 34 7 55 7 Norwich City 34 8 52 8 Preston 34 -5 52 9 Coventry City 34 11 51 10 Sunderland 34 7 47

With 12 games to go, that gap isn’t insurmountable, but there’s no denying that Sunderland’s chances of reaching the play-offs have taken a massive hit.

It would be unfair to say that they are a one-man team, but Clarke has scored ten goals more than any of his teammates, and no other player has registered more assists.

Therefore, you can’t underestimate the importance of the winger to the side, and it will now be down to Dodds to come up with a formula to get others firing as he tries to deal without his most influential individual.

Perhaps the only positive is that there is an international break in March which reduces the number of games that Clarke will miss.

Nevertheless, he’s still likely to miss at least eight games if he does return within six weeks, which would make the trip to West Brom a potential return date on April 13, although that would require his recovery to go as well as it possibly could.

Jack Clarke’s Sunderland future

This is unlikely to change much in terms of Clarke’s future, as a summer switch has always been a real possibility due to his excellent form since arriving at the Stadium of Light.

Clarke’s agent, Ian Harte, has already made it clear that he wants the player to move on, and if Sunderland failed to win promotion, a transfer was always likely to happen.

Of course, the side won’t give up as they chase a return to the Premier League, but all connected to the club will know that Clarke is a talent who could be playing at the highest possible level.

So, this is one to monitor in the summer, and Sunderland will now have to do without Clarke at a crucial moment in the campaign.