Major Stoke City player blow confirmed

Stoke City midfielder Jordan Thompson is set to miss the rest of the 2021/22 season through injury, the manager Michael O’Neill has confirmed.

Thompson has been in and out of the Potters side throughout the course of the campaign, which for the 25-year-old, has already been hampered by injury.

The midfielder has managed just 18 league appearances for Stoke since the start of the season, and was handed another setback when he was stretchered off during his side’s 2-1 defeat at Reading in midweek, after finding himself on the wrong end of a poor Ovie Ejaria challenge.

Did Stoke sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Phil Jagielka Fee Free

Now it seems as though that blow is a rather significant one, that means Thompson will have no further part to play for the Potters, before the season concludes.

Providing an update on Thompson in his press conference ahead of his side’s trip to West Brom on Saturday, O’Neill was quoted by The Stoke Sentinel as saying: “Thompson will unfortunately be out until the end of the season. It’s bad ankle ligament damage.

“It’s the same ankle that he damaged last season but a slightly worse ligament injury. The comeback time for Jordan is eight to 10 weeks and we won’t see Jordan until pre-season unfortunately.”

As things stand, Thompson is out of contract with Stoke in the summer, meaning there is a chance that the midfielder has now played his final game for the club.

The Verdict

You feel that this will be rather frustrating for all involved.

For Stoke, they are losing a player who was just starting to force his way back into the side, after a spell out with a knee problem earlier in the campaign.

The means they are losing a rather significant influence in the centre of the park, who could have helped the club make a strong finish to what has been a rather underwhelming campaign.

From Thompson’s perspective meanwhile, he is missing out on a spell of football that would have given him another chance to stake a claim for a contract for next season, be that with Stoke or elsewhere.