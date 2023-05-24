Luton Town are planning to demolish and rebuild their Bobbers Stand this summer if they secure promotion from the Championship this weekend.

Luton will be looking to demolish and rebuild the entire stand in one summer after Gary Sweet revealed the details of the transformation. The changes will ensure Kenilworth Road meets Premier League standards if they triumph at Wembley this weekend.

It will spark a significant change for the club, and an expensive one with works reportedly set to cost £10m.

The Bobbers Stand runs down the length of the pitch with Luton replacing it with new facilities that will include a media centra, TV and data analysis studios, toilets and a canteen, with the details being revealed by Luton CEO Gary Sweet.

Why do Luton Town need a new stand?

According to Sweet, groundsharing was never an option for the Hatters, so ensuring Kenilworth Road met Premier League standards became the next priority.

Speaking in April, Sweet detailed that the Premier League's broadcasting requirements prompted the change.

"We've got about £8m, maybe £10m of improvements to do which is pretty much rebuilding one stand in less than three months, which is some task," he told BBC Sport.

"It's just really to comply with Premier League's broadcasting requirements and some facility requirements that are needed."

The club have planning permission for a new ground at Power Court with work set to start on the build "at the end of this year or early next."

Whilst that's the case, it's clear a new stadium will not be ready by the time the new Premier League season starts in April should Luton prove successful in their push for promotion this season.

Part of the plans include increasing the capacity slightly, with new seating set to be installed in the ground that has been home for the Hatters since 1905.

Can Luton Town secure promotion?

It's an incredibly hard final to predict with both Luton and Coventry almost canceling each other out.

Both sides are incredibly efficient defensively, and both boast match winners in the form of Carlton Morris and Viktor Gyokeres. They've also both been in incredible form leading up to final making it one of the closest yet.

Whatever the outcome, it's a nod to two very well run football clubs who have played well beyond the capabilities of their budgets. This shows that having depths of money isn't important when pushing for success in the Championship.