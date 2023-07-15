Southampton will need to sell midfielder Romeo Lavia during the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from St Mary's this summer - and that comes as no surprise considering the Saints are now in the Championship.

He is just one of a number of Southampton players who could be on their way out of the south-coast club this summer, although an interested side will need to cough up a sizeable amount to lure him away from his current club.

How much will Romeo Lavia cost?

According to the Daily Mail, Lavia has a £45m valuation and that's a hefty amount for a player that doesn't have a huge amount of senior experience under his belt.

He adapted to a first-team level well at the Saints last term but it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to fork out the huge fee needed to sign him.

Some outlets, including 90min, have reported that the Belgian's price tag is closer to £50m but a compromise could potentially be reached, making that £45m a more realistic valuation.

How long does Romeo Lavia have left on his contract?

His deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, meaning two things.

Firstly, the Saints don't have to let go of him in this window if they don't want to.

Manchester City may have a clause in their deal with the Saints that allows them to buy Lavia back - but that can't be activated until 2024 so the recently relegated side can afford to value him at whichever price they want.

Who is interested in signing Romeo Lavia?

Man City are one of the clubs who are being kept informed about his situation along with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all held talks to potentially sign him too, meaning that any club that makes an approach won't have a shortage of competition for his signature.

They could be deterred from making a bid for him by his price tag - but they could bid well below what the Saints are asking for and see if his price down comes down quite considerably.

His price tag could mean that he may only be able to head to a top-six club this summer, although West Ham have secured a big fee for Declan Rice and could potentially sign Lavia as a replacement.

Do Southampton really need to sell Romeo Lavia?

It's an interesting one because on paper, he still has four years left on his contract and they probably won't need to cash in on him because of that.

However, the Saints need to adapt to the Championship financially and probably can't afford to keep all of their biggest stars at the club, so cashing in on Lavia may be an option for them.

There's also a chance that the player would want to try and force a move if an offer came in - because he will surely be keen to remain in the Premier League if he had the chance.

The sales of others could potentially prevent a move for Lavia - because Russell Martin's side will have generated a decent amount of money and may not need to sell the 19-year-old as well because of that.

But you get the feeling he could be on his way out regardless of other sales, because there's a lot of interest in him.