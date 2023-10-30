Highlights Southampton striker Ross Stewart is close to making his return to action, according to manager Russell Martin.

Southampton striker Ross Stewart is less than two weeks away from making his long-awaited return to action, according to Russell Martin who revealed this news to Hampshire Live.

The Saints are currently doing well following a mixed start to the season - and this is a further boost for them as they look to retain their place in the promotion mix and potentially push for the top two.

They are still 10 points behind Ipswich Town who are in second place, with the Tractor Boys also having a game in hand over them.

But the Saints can be happy with how things have gone in recent times, going unbeaten in the past six league games and winning 14 points from a possible 18 during that positive run.

Before that run, they had lost four consecutive league games, scoring twice during that losing run and not being helped by the absence of Stewart who has been out of action since the early stages of this year.

Suffering a major Achilles injury against Fulham in the FA Cup back in January, it has taken the Scotsman a considerable amount of time to recover, with the forward making the summer move to St Mary's despite this injury setback.

What did Russell Martin say about Ross Stewart's injury situation?

Martin will be keen not to rush Stewart considering how long he's been out for - and it would be a surprise if he doesn't end up coming off the bench before starting.

But the ex-Swansea City boss has revealed that the forward is very close to making his return.

He said: "He’s really close. If it’s not next week, hopefully, it will be the West Brom game."

How much of a boost will Ross Stewart's return be for Southampton?

Considering where the Saints are in the league table, some will argue that his return will be a bonus rather than crucial, but he could give the club the extra firepower needed to challenge for the top two.

Top of the Championship table Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 14 21 39 2 Ipswich Town 13 14 34 3 Leeds United 14 9 25 4 Southampton 14 -1 24

There are no guarantees that Ipswich will be able to keep up their form for the remainder of the campaign and the south-coast side shouldn't give up in their potential quest to narrow that deficit in the coming weeks.

Che Adams started the season well and Adam Armstrong can be a prolific scorer at this level, but losing Nathan Tella was a real blow because he could have been another decent scorer for the club this term.

Thankfully for the Saints, they were able to conclude a deal to bring Stewart in and he could be a real asset, not just in the final third but also defensively with his stature and ability to hold the ball high up the pitch when Martin's side are under pressure.

He was prolific when on the pitch last season and could be key in guiding his current club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, even though they already have some dangerous attacking players without him.