Swansea City boss Russell Martin is a ‘leading candidate’ to take over at Southampton, with the relegated side not thought to be monitoring Tony Mowbray or Rob Edwards.

Who will be the next Southampton manager?

The south coast side have endured a miserable campaign that has ultimately resulted in relegation from the top-flight.

During the campaign, Southampton have had three managers, with Nathan Jones succeeding Ralph Hassenhutl before he was dismissed after just eight league games, with coach Ruben Selles then stepping up.

The latter has not had the impact the club would’ve hoped, so the hierarchy are now tasked with bringing in a new head coach ahead of their return to the Championship.

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy in the past few weeks, including Martin, Mowbray, Edwards and Plymouth’s Steven Schumacher.

And, Sky Sports have given an update on the managerial search, as they revealed that Martin is certainly one under consideration.

“Russell Martin is one of the leading candidates to become the next Southampton head coach. The current Swansea boss is understood to have a strong chance of landing the role this summer.

“Other names linked with the job, including Luton's promotion-chasing boss Rob Edwards, Sunderland's Tony Mowbray and Steven Schumacher, who has taken Plymouth into the Championship, are not thought to be in the running.”

It’s expected to be a busy summer at St. Mary’s, with a few high-profile sales in the pipeline, including skipper James Ward-Prowse, as the club deal with their new financial reality following relegation.

Huge summer ahead for Southampton

Firstly, this will be a relief for the fans of Sunderland, Luton and Plymouth that their respective managers aren’t in the frame for the job, as all have done very well with their clubs. In truth, it was always going to be hard to prise any of the three mentioned away for Saints.

However, it’s a different story for Martin, who will have felt he warranted more support at Swansea in the past few windows, particularly in January. Plus, with his contract running down to its final year, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of the former MK Dons chief.

From Southampton’s perspective, Martin is the sort of manager that could implement a clear style of play on what is a talented young squad, so you can see why he appeals, and they need to make a swift decision as they look ahead to next season.