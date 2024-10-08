An American consortium led by private equity executive Steven H. Rosen are reportedly in talks to buy Sheffield United, who currently sit second in the Championship table following a 2-0 victory over Luton Town on Saturday.

That's according to Bloomberg, who have revealed that Rosen is leading the takeover talks on behalf of a group of investors, who plan to bolster the Blades' chances of an immediate Premier League return by investing during the January transfer window.

According to City AM, Rosen co-founded Resilience Capital Partners, who financially back manufacturing and aerospace companies, and have raised or advised on more than £500m worth of investments.

Takeover could spell good news for Blades

As per Bloomberg, current Blades owner and former Saudi sports minister Prince Abdullah has wanted to sell the South Yorkshire club since at least May 2023.

As a result of this, the Blades have been in somewhat of a state of limbo, a feeling which was further compounded by the club's relegation from the Premier League back to the Championship at the end of last season.

Since winning promotion to the top flight in 2019, Chris Wilder's side have frequently bounced between the top two tiers in English football and were relegated back to the Championship in 2021, before winning promotion once again in 2023.

But last campaign's drop from the Premier League to the second tier once again showed that the Blades are not currently capable of sustaining top-flight football under the ownership of Prince Abdullah.

The Bramall Lane faithful will hope that the proposed takeover from Rosen's consortium can help their club win promotion come the end of the current campaign, and become a stable top tier outfit in the foreseeable future.

US-based consortiums are performing well in the EFL

Should Rosen complete his purchase of the South Yorkshire outfit, Blades supporters will be buoyed by the fact that fellow Football League sides Wrexham and Birmingham City are both performing well under the stewardship of American owners.

The Red Dragons' rise through the leagues in recent years has been particularly eye-catching, as they have won back-to-back promotions from the National League all the way to League One, and currently sit second in the third tier, meaning a third consecutive promotion is not beyond the bounds of possibility for the Welsh side who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Birmingham, meanwhile, faced relegation from the Championship to League One at the end of last campaign, largely thanks to the board's decision to sack former manager John Eustace in favour of appointing Wayne Rooney, whose tenure saw the Blues slide down the table.

But since then, the West Midlands outfit, who are owned by US-based Shelby Companies, and partly bankrolled by NFL legend Tom Brady, have been on an impressive upward trajectory.

Heading into the international break, the Blues sit top of the League One table, having accumulated an impressive tally of 22 points from just nine games, and have only lost in the third tier on one occasion, falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Recent developments at both Wrexham and Birmingham should encourage Blades supporters that their club will be in the right hands if and when Rosen and his partners complete their takeover of the South Yorkshire club.