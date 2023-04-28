Sheffield United owner, Prince Abdullah, has confirmed that it his intention to sell the club in the next four weeks despite the Blades' promotion back to the Premier League.

After months of talk about Dozy Mmobuosi taking over at Bramall Lane, it's also been confirmed that agreement is "unlikely" as Sheffield United move into a new era back in the top-flight.

Paul Heckingbottom steered Sheffield United to promotion on Wednesday night, beating West Brom 2-0 at Bramall Lane to seal second spot in the Championship.

Sheffield United takeover latest

A report from the Daily Mail prior to Sheffield United's promotion on Wednesday night stated how "Dozy Mmobuosi’s £115million takeover of Sheffield United is set to collapse" with claims that "Mmobuosi’s relationship with the club's current owner Prince Abdullah has broken down".

Within that report there were suggestions that Mmobuosi had put nearly £9m into the club.

However, Sky Sports have provided a fresh update from Prince Abdullah on Sheffield United's current for sale status.

They report: "He (Prince Abdullah) says he is intending to sell the club in the next four weeks, despite being promoted to the Premier League in the last couple of days.

"Prince Abdullah also says that Dozy Mmobuosi’s takeover is unlikely and denies owing him money."

Prince Abdullah also shared a statement with Sky Sports, where he confirmed that it was his intention to sell Sheffield United, who won his battle for 100% control of the club in 2019.

He told Sky Sports: "The last two years has been stressful, not just for myself but for my family.

"Living game-by-game, by result, it really takes a lot out of you. I feel tired, exhausted. I feel burnt out. I feel like I need a break."

Who will be Sheffield United's new owners?

Prince Abdullah was keen to underline how nothing was guaranteed from this point, yet he's got the club's best interests at heart now and will sell to the right person.

He continued: "I have told you and it’s on-record now - and people in the future may hear this - if I get out of Sheffield United, and even buy another club, I will always be a Sheffield United fan. You can count on that. They are in my heart now.

"This is my intention (to sell), nothing is guaranteed. I’m not going to sell it to anybody. I care about who owns the club next. The most important decision in any club is not about hiring the right manager or bringing in the right player, it starts right from the top. If the owner is a bad owner, it can drive everything, virtually, to the ground.

"My intention is to sell but it’s not guaranteed yet."

Sheffield United's promotion

A 2-0 win over West Brom on Wednesday night came thanks to second-half goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic.

It sealed Sheffield United second in the Championship, after Burnley won the title 24 hours earlier at Blackburn Rovers.

Paul Heckingbottom's side have three games remaining this season, taking on Preston North End, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

Their promotion ends a two-year stay in the Championship.