Major Sheffield United takeover development shared

Dozy Mmobuosi has provided proof of funds to the EFL as he takes a significant step closer to completing the takeover of Sheffield United.

It was revealed last month that the Nigerian businessman had been in talks to purchase the Blades, with current owner Prince Abdullah making it clear for some time that he would be open to a sale.

However, doubts were raised about the credibility of Mmobuosi since and his actual wealth, with the EFL also confirming that they would need more information before they sanctioned the sale.

And, whilst the deal has still not been ratified, the Times have stated on Thursday evening that Mmobuosi has provided proof of funds which would appear to overcome a major obstacle to make this happen.

They add that the overall cost of the takeover could be around £115m, although it is obviously going to depend on whether Paul Heckingbottom’s side win promotion this season.

The Blades are currently second in the table and seven points clear of Middlesbrough in the battle for automatic promotion.

Have any of these 25 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 James Beattie Yes No

The verdict

There were a lot of questions surrounding Mmobuosi so this is encouraging in the sense that it also proves he isn’t a chancer who doesn’t have the sort of funds to get this done.

Of course, the EFL will still need to sign this off and you would think there are still questions that need answering but this is a start.

Now, it’s a case of waiting and seeing what other developments come up in the coming weeks and months as it should be able to progress swiftly now.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.