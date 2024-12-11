The bid by COH Sports to complete their Sheffield United takeover is now in the final stages, according to Alan Nixon.

This long, drawn-out process is almost over, after a late move by the current owner, Prince Abdullah, to try and get a higher promotion bonus as part of the sale; one that is more in line with United's current prospects.

The prospective American buyers of the Blades, who are being led by Ohio-based businessmen Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, have recently received ratification from the EFL, which they had been struggling to get.

The higher bonus isn't going to stop the consortium, as per Alan Nixon's latest update, and there is real hope that the deal can get done soon.

Sheffield United takeover on cusp of completion

Many hurdles have been put in the way of this deal, but one of them that hasn't been, that some may have expected to be there given the potential for a quick Premier League return for the club, is the overall price that the current majority shareholder wants for his stake.

To his credit, Prince Abdullah hasn't budged off of the £105 million that he was originally asking for in the summer, back when a reset season was the best that the Blades were hoping for.

The frontmen of the buying party have changed. It was originally headed up by British ex-pats, Tom Page and Dominic Hughes, as per The Star, but now it's a full-frontal American takeover that's on the cards at Bramall Lane.

This final breakthrough, as the two parties get closer to an agreement on the bonus that the Saudi prince will receive if the club win promotion this season, as reported by Nixon, should leave nothing standing in the consortium's way.

Next on their to-do list, once their takeover is complete, will be the January transfer window. The Star reported that they want to get out of the blocks fast in 2025, allowing Chris Wilder to further bolster his squad ahead of a promotion battle with the likes of Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland.

United can re-take their lead in the league tonight (Wednesday, 11th December) if they beat Millwall at The Den.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 11/12/24) Team P GD Points 1 Leeds United 20 22 41 2 Sheffield United 19 16 39 3 Burnley 20 17 38 4 Sunderland 20 14 37 5 Blackburn Rovers 19 6 34 6 Middlesbrough 20 9 31

January will give a small glimpse into the Americans' plans for Sheffield United

The first month of a new year is always tough for football clubs. The number of games combined with the opening of the transfer market makes it even harder, and often more costly, to complete deals.

It'll be an especially tough time for novice owners, who will essentially arrive on the eve of the window if the deal gets completed soon. They will need the experience of Wilder and other senior figures at the club to guide them in this turbulent time.

Regardless of what they do in January, it will provide a little bit of insight into what they want to do. Are they going to be gung-ho and make the quick fix happen, or will they be more patient and not rush into things they feel aren't right for the club?

They will be chucked into the deep end, so let's see if they swim.