Highlights Rotherham United are set to sign Sam Nombe from Exeter City to strengthen their squad amid a challenging transfer window.

The 24-year-old striker scored 15 goals in the third-tier last season and has attracted interest from various clubs.

Rotherham have agreed on a fee with Exeter City and Nombe is expected to undergo a medical on Tuesday, reuniting with his former manager.

Rotherham United are set to strengthen their ranks with the signing of Sam Nombe from Exeter City, reports have suggested.

It’s been a tough transfer window for the Millers. Despite signing the likes of Grant Hall, Cafu, and Christ Tiehi so far in the window, they’ve lost some quality in Wes Harding, Chiedozie Ogbene, Conor Washington and Ben Wiles in the summer, which has severely depleted the number of top players in their ranks.

As a result, some late transfer deadline day action has been needed. The South Yorkshire club sit just one place above the second-tier relegation zone, having conceded 10 goals in just 4 games in the Championship so far this campaign, and bar a 2-2 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers earlier this month, they would be rooted to the bottom of the table with no points. And with that in mind, manager Matt Taylor has reportedly gone in for Nombe to add some firepower ahead of a tough season, according to Dan Marsh from The Mirror.

What is the latest news on Sam Nombe and his potential move to Rotherham?

According to Marsh, the Millers are in pole position to sign Nombe from League One outfit Exeter City. The 24-year-old scored 15 goals in the third-tier last season, which brought about numerous suitors across the EFL for his services.

However, it appears that Rotherham are in the driving seat for his signature - and the two clubs have agreed a fee, with the Croydon-born talent set to undergo a medical on Tuesday afternoon.

Charlton and Barnsley were two clubs also interested, though with under a year left on his deal, the Grecians were perhaps likely to want to get rid of Nombe before they lost him for free next summer.

The New York Stadium outfit have kept tabs on Nombe throughout the summer, and it will see him link up with former Exeter boss Taylor up north.

Would Sam Nombe be a good signing for Rotherham United?

At the age of 24, it took Nombe a bit of time to get going before he properly kicked on in his career - where he found a permanent home at Exeter, and he has shone since.

Nombe began his career at MK Dons, making his debut as an 18-year-old but failing to properly kick on in Buckinghamshire. Loan spells at Oxford City, Maidenhead United and Luton Town - when they were in the Championship - were largely unsuccessful, before a move to Exeter gave him a fresh start in 2021.

Eight goals in 28 games saw the Devonshire-based side promoted to the third tier, though last season was his breakthrough campaign and 15 goals in just 43 league games fired the club to a mid-table finish, way clear of any potential relegation trouble.

With Ogbene and Washington both departing the New York Stadium, it leaves Jordan Hugill as the lone figurehead up front. He will need to have support in terms of squad depth, and Nombe will provide that as the Millers aim to secure their third successive season in the second tier against the odds.