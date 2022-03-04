Major revelation concerning Derby County and the EFL confirmed

Championship side Derby County are yet to physically show the EFL they have the sufficient funds to complete the 2021/22 season but the governing body have accepted assurances from the club’s administrators based on forecasts and other information, it has been confirmed by Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett.

The Rams have been in the depths of administration for over five months with multiple issues previously blocking the second-tier side’s progress on concluding a takeover, though one of those obstacles have seemingly been removed with a deal being struck between Mel Morris and Middlesbrough’s Steve Gibson last month.

Nonetheless, they are still in a perilous position with a preferred bidder yet to be named at Pride Park to succeed Morris, as they look to compete for survival both on and off the pitch.

There were doubts that they would be able to complete this campaign despite seeing some of their key first-teamers leave during January, including Phil Jagielka and Graeme Shinnie who were integral to Wayne Rooney’s side prior to their departure.

Although they only raised £30,000 for the duo combined, with Shinnie arriving at Wigan Athletic on a cut-price deal and Jagielka leaving on the expiration of his contract, this looked to go some way in reducing the wage bill along with other departures.

Now it has been confirmed that the EFL have accepted the current relegation battlers will be able to see out of the remainder of 2021/22, ensuring they won’t be kicked out of the division and with that, keeping the dream alive of surviving in the second tier.

The Verdict:

This was communicated via the EFL statement that was released yesterday afternoon, but to have it pretty much confirmed provides Derby fans with the additional clarity they need and deserve after months of turmoil.

Although some would argue the fact they haven’t shown the governing body they already have the funds needed to see out the season is unfair – the survival of a football club has to be the main priority in this situation.

And for neutral fans up and down the country, this should be good news with Derby having so much potential with the young players they have at their disposal if they can secure a takeover and with that, their long-term future.

They may have lost the likes of Dylan Williams and Luke Plange during the winter window – but they still have Max Bird, Jason Knight, Louie Sibley, Lee Buchanan, Liam Thompson and others that have already shown they can make the step up to senior football.

These youngsters should give Rooney a platform to build on if he’s provided with the resources and breathing room to thrive, something that won’t happen until a new owner is installed in the East Midlands.