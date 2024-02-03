Highlights Leicester City's failure to offload fringe players resulted in their inability to secure a deal for Stefano Sensi.

The club's financial fair play restrictions made it necessary to sell players before finding a suitable replacement.

The poor transfer planning by Leicester has been a recurring issue and could damage the club's reputation among future signings.

The reasoning behind Leicester City’s failure to secure a deal for Stefano Sensi has been revealed.

According to Football Insider, the Foxes’ inability to offload any of their fringe players led to the deal collapsing.

The Championship side has been blamed for Sensi’s continued stay at Inter Milan, despite an agreement being reached between the two clubs in January.

Leicester were pursuing the addition of the midfielder throughout the winter market and even had the 28-year-old fly to England to complete the move, but it failed to materialise in time.

This has led to Sensi returning to Italy, where he is likely to see out the final few months of his Inter contract to become a free agent in the summer.

Stefano Sensi transfer latest

It was reported that a loan agreement had been reached between the two teams, with the Foxes set to pay €500,000 (£427,000) to the Serie A leaders, with a further €2 million (£1.7 million) permanent fee to be paid in the event that Leicester gains Premier League promotion.

Enzo Maresca was keen to bolster his midfield options for the remainder of the campaign following Cesare Casadei’s unexpected departure back to Chelsea.

The Italian was on loan from the Blues for the season but was recalled by the London club in January. Casadei made 22 appearances in the Championship for the Leicestershire outfit, including eight starts, highlighting his importance to the squad.

Related Leicester City stance on Harry Souttar emerges after Leeds United bid The Australia international wasn't allowed to make the move to Elland Road - and reasons for that have now emerged.

But financial fair play restrictions reportedly meant that finding a suitable replacement required the club to sell players first.

It was hoped that someone like Harry Souttar could be offloaded to afford the deal to sign Sensi.

However, only Leeds United came forward with a concrete approach for the Australian, which Leicester turned down.

The Championship leaders refused to agree to a deal that could help strengthen a promotion rival.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was also linked with an exit, but Leicester refused to cash in on such an important part of the team.

Leicester City signings

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

It was a busy summer transfer window at the King Power Stadium, but the January market proved much quieter for the club.

Maresca’s arrival combined with suffering relegation from the Premier League led to an overhaul of the first team squad.

Major names like Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, and James Maddison were among those to exit the club.

In return, Leicester brought players such as Tom Cannon, Conor Coady, and Stephy Mavididi to the club, among others.

Transfer mismanagement hurts Leicester again

Leicester’s poor transfer planning has proven another stumbling block in the transfer market once again.

This has been an issue for the club in the last couple of years and played a significant role in their relegation to the Championship in the first place.

Keeping above the financial fair play limits has been a struggle for Leicester, and leaving the sale of Souttar and the general trimming of the squad so late in the day has ultimately cost them the arrival of Sensi, which should be a lesson learned.

It is unlikely the failure to sign the Italian will cost the club promotion, but it could damage their reputation among prospective future signings.

Leicester need to tidy up their act, as leaving transfers to the last minute like this is a poor reflection of how they are being run.