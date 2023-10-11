Highlights William Storey, best known for co-founding Rich Energy, has agreed to buy struggling League One side Reading for around £50m, clearing the club's debts in the process.

The takeover still needs to be approved by the Football League's fit and proper owners test, which will require Storey and his backers to disclose relevant information.

Reading fans have mixed feelings about the takeover, as Storey's history raises doubts about his suitability. However, there is hope that additional investment will support the playing squad.

Who is William Storey?

The 45-year-old British businessman has had various ventures over the years, but he is best known for co-founding Rich Energy, who are an energy drinks company.

They have been involved in F1 and Superbikes, whilst Storey has also had an interest in investing in football himself.

He has been linked with previous moves to buy both Sunderland and Coventry City in the past, but no deal could be reached.

William Storey to buy Reading

However, it appears it will be a different outcome with Reading, as the Telegraph has revealed that an agreement has been reached with Dai Yongge, which will see Storey buy the club for around £50m. That will see the debts cleared, and it also involves the training ground.

“Reading are set to complete a £50 million sale to William Storey, the British businessman and former Formula One team backer. The Telegraph understands that terms on the deal were broadly agreed on Wednesday following negotiations between Storey and Dai Yongge, the Chinese owner of the troubled League One club.

“Storey has pledged to clear club debt in a deal understood to be worth around £50 million and which includes the stadium and the state-of-the-art Bearwood Park training ground. Storey is understood to have bought the club outright, albeit having sourced some of the funding from wealthy backers.”

When will this takeover go through?

Of course, just because an agreement is reached, it doesn’t mean that everything is sorted, and the report explains how there is a hope that it will be rubber stamped within six weeks.

The next step will see the Football League conduct the test for fit and proper owners, where Storey, and those other backers, will have to disclose all the information the EFL require.

What does this mean for Reading?

It’s fair to say that given Storey’s history many Reading fans won’t be jumping for joy at this one, and there will be doubts as to whether he can actually pass the fit and proper person's test.

But, the fact it has reached this stage suggests he is serious, and the update is also talking about additional investment to help the playing squad.

Reading’s situation is ridiculously bleak, with reports suggesting they were going to enter administration this week, but you just hope that they aren’t going to suffer similar problems in the years to come if this happens.

What next for Reading?

We know that Reading have had major issues over the past 18 months or so, which has contributed to their relegation from the Championship, and they’re in the bottom four this season after more points deductions.

So, the fans are desperate for Yongge to leave, but it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming weeks.

As for the football side, Ruben Selles will be concentrating on the upcoming games, and he will be keen for the group to focus on the next game, which is against Charlton on October 21.