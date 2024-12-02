Former Reading player and chairman Roger Smee is behind a fresh takeover bid for the club.

According to The Athletic, the bid is not dependent on the Royals going into administration either.

Supporters of the League One side are hopeful a sale can be finalised with someone soon, with current owner Dai Yongge proving a very unpopular figure.

The Chinese businessman has received multiple offers to purchase the Berkshire outfit, but has yet to officially sell his stake in the club.

Reading takeover latest

It is believed that Smee’s bid has received significant local backing, with the 76-year-old looking to take over the club once he played for in the 1960’s.

However, complications can be expected from Rob Couhig’s failed attempt to purchase the club.

The ex-Wycombe Wanderers owner was given no explanation for why the deal collapsed earlier this year.

It has been reported by the Independent that he is considering a case with the High Court in an attempt to force through the sale, although it remains to be seen how successful that will be.

The American businessman is keen to purchase the club, so will provide competition for Smee in their attempts to take control of Reading.

Supporters will be hoping a resolution is found soon, as administration is a real fear given their dire financial straits.

Reading league position

League One standings 2024-25 (As of December 2nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Wycombe Wanderers 16 +18 38 2 Wrexham 17 +15 34 3 Birmingham City 15 +13 33 4 Stockport County 17 +12 30 5 Huddersfield Town 16 +10 29 6 Barnsley 17 +4 27 7 Reading 16 +2 27

Reading are in the mix for a play-off place in League One this season, as we approach the halfway stage.

Ruben Selles’ side sit seventh in the table, level on points with Barnsley in sixth but behind due to an inferior goal difference.

The Royals finished 17th in the previous campaign, overcoming a six-point deduction penalty handed to them by the EFL.

Next up for Reading is a home clash against Cambridge United on Wednesday evening in an 8pm kick-off.

Smee bid is a positive development for Reading

There are now two attractive looking bids for the purchase of Reading, which will please supporters.

However, progress needs to be made soon otherwise the threat of administration will become even greater.

The fans deserve clarity on the situation at the very least, as the existence of their team is very much at stake.

Having someone like Smee involved will also be a positive development given his history with the club, and local backing should strengthen the bond between the club and the fanbase after a difficult last few years for Reading.