Leeds United and Rangers could be about to share a common bond, with Paraag Marathe's takeover of the Glasgow outfit reportedly agreed in principle.

Marathe, who is part of the 49ers Enterprises group that own Championship leaders Leeds, is set to arrive at Ibrox ahead of the 2025-26 season, with paperwork now being drafted up to complete the transfer of majority ownership, and there is a chance he could take over as chairman from Fraser Thornton (pictured above).

Leeds United: Paraag Marathe takeover of Rangers FC agreed in principle

According to a report from Sky Sports, Marathe's proposed takeover bid of Rangers, along with business partner Andrew Cavenagh, is edging closer to completion.

A deal has been agreed in principle, as per Sky Sports' claims, with confidence from all sides that it will get over the line eventually, with a target date well ahead of the start of next season.

The legal process will now begin, with a period of due diligence for Marathe and Cavenagh set to take place so they can complete the deal, which will see the American pair purchase at least 51 per cent of the shareholding of Rangers.

Marathe was the leading figure of 49ers Enterprises' takeover of Leeds in the summer of 2023, where the club was purchased from Andrea Radrizzani.

He subsequently became the club chairman after being on the board of directors for a number of years prior to that, as well as being vice-chairman since 2021, and he has also been a senior member of the NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers since 2001.

If Marathe completes his takeover of Rangers as expected, then he and 49ers Enterprises may look towards the multi-club business model, much like Man City's ownership have done with teams around the world.

That would be no doubt a strange concept for fans of both the Gers and the Whites though, who will claim that their respective clubs are bigger than the other, or at least a similar or same size.

Marathe going in at Ibrox though could be beneficial for both clubs though, as it will allow them to form links, share scouting networks and potentially get deals done between the two.

There may be concerns that the Rangers deal could see Marathe lose focus on the bigger picture at Elland Road, but could that see someone take over as club chairman whilst he oversees things at Ibrox? There are a lot of moving parts, but plenty of positives to take.