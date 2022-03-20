Major Queens Park Rangers injury blow confirmed

Queens Park Rangers’ Chris Willock is set for a longer spell on the sidelines than the club had hoped.

The attacking midfielder has been outstanding for the R’s this season, scoring seven goals and registering 11 assists as the Londoners look to push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Therefore, it was a real concern for all connected to QPR when Willock was forced off after 30 minutes at Nottingham Forest last week with a hamstring issue.

And, after initially hoping for good news in terms of the severity of the problem, West London Sport revealed that boss Mark Warburton is ‘less optimistic’ following a scan for the player.

It’s unclear how long the R’s will do without the 24-year-old but it’s obviously not good news with just eight game to play, he may miss a significant chunk of the run-in.

Warburton’s men were beaten by Peterborough United on Sunday afternoon in what was a major blow to their chances of finishing in the top six.

They are now two points away from sixth place ahead of a tough game against Fulham after the international break.

The verdict

This is a real shame for QPR and Willock because you only have to see his stats this season to recognise how important he is to the team.

His influence on the side was shown against The Posh as they were very poor and lacked the spark and creativity that he would provide in the final third, even if they had plenty of other issues as well!

So, things don’t look good for QPR right now but Willock will still hope to return to make his mark during the final games of the season.

