Highlights QPR are in talks with Sinclair Armstrong over a new contract to keep him at the club despite interest from other teams.

Armstrong has been a standout player for QPR this season, with his all-round game impressing despite only scoring one goal so far.

It is important for QPR to finalize Armstrong's contract quickly to avoid it dragging on, especially with his current deal expiring in the summer.

Queens Park Rangers are making progress with Sinclair Armstrong over a new contract as they look to keep the striker despite interest from elsewhere.

Sinclair Armstrong close to agreeing new QPR deal

It has been a tough season for the Londoners so far, as they sit in the relegation zone having picked up just eight points from 11 games.

However, there have been some positives for the R’s in the opening months of the campaign, one of which is the emergence of Armstrong.

The powerful striker has established himself as a key part of the first-team squad, featuring in every league game so far. And, whilst he has only managed one goal, the all-round game of the former Shamrock Rovers man has been impressive.

Therefore, with his contract expiring in the summer, there are concerns that Armstrong could leave when his deal runs down, in which case the club would be entitled to minimal compensation.

It has been suggested that the likes of Celtic, Crystal Palace and Man City have been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, but TEAMtalk has revealed that Armstrong is close to agreeing a new deal to remain with QPR.

“Queens Park Rangers are in advanced talks with striker Sinclair Armstrong over a new deal as they look to fend off growing interest in the attacker, TEAMtalk understands.

“Talks between Armstrong and QPR are progressing well and the Championship club are hopeful they can persuade the striker to pledge his long-term future to the Rs.”

What does this mean for QPR?

Of course, QPR won’t be happy until everything is signed and finalised, but it’s clearly positive news for the club that Armstrong looks set to stay.

It has been a great few months for the player, who has made his mark on the R’s first-team, and he has also played for Ireland, so there’s no denying Armstrong is an exciting talent.

As is the case with all players his age, there are aspects of his game that he can improve, and the obvious one is scoring more goals. With that in mind, playing week in, week out is what the striker needs for his development, so staying with QPR makes a lot of sense.

The prospect of joining a Premier League side or Celtic would appeal, but Armstrong will recognise what QPR have done for him, and those opportunities will come again at some point in his career if he develops as people think he can.

What next for QPR?

This will be a priority for QPR as Armstrong’s contract expires in the summer, so they won’t want it dragging on, and the rumours could intensify if nothing is sorted by the January window. But, it does look as though it will be done by then.

On the football side, it’s clear Ainsworth and the side need results quickly, as they’re struggling towards the bottom of the Championship.

Next up, they face a huge game after the international break at Huddersfield Town, another side who are at the wrong end of the table.

So, Ainsworth will be focused on that, and Armstrong will hope to contribute, although he is first involved with the Ireland U21 squad over the break.