Major progress made as Hull City player closes in on Premier League move

Keane Lewis-Potter has now agreed personal terms with Brentford as his move to the Premier League outfit from Hull City edges closer, Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas has reported.

The 21-year-old forward was said to be on the verge of joining the Bees last week, but he instead joined the Tigers on their trip to Türkiye for a pre-season friendly this past weekend against Fenerbahce.

However, after featuring in the 2-0 defeat to the Turkish giants on Sunday evening, Lewis-Potter has departed the squad and headed back to England, where he will pen a six-year deal with Brentford.

Lewis-Potter, who scored 12 times in the Championship last season, has now sorted out personal terms with the Londoners and has even completed the first part of his medical, making the transfer all-but imminent.

The fee that Hull receive is set to be in excess of £20 million with add-ons included, according to Sky Sports, with an initial £16 million to be paid.

His replacement at the MKM Stadium is set to be Türkiye international Dogukan Sinik, with Hull agreeing a fee with Antalyaspor for the 23-year-old.

The Verdict

Despite a plethora of Premier League teams being linked with Lewis-Potter this summer, it is Brentford’s persistence that has paid off.

They have been after the England under-21 international ever since they were promoted in the summer of 2021, and after multiple failed attempts of a purchase, Thomas Frank has finally won.

That is of course providing there is no last-minute hitch in the medical or there is a late gazump by a rival, but it seems all-but imminent that Lewis-Potter will be Brentford player.

Despite Acun Ilicali previously stating that £30 million wouldn’t be enough to secure the wide player’s services, every player has his price and Lewis-Potter’s has proven to be considerably less than that.