Phil Hay of The Athletic believes "all sides expect" the appointment of Daniel Farke as Leeds United's manager to go through.

The Whites chose to part ways with Sam Allardyce at the end of the 2022/23 season, which culminated in relegation from the Premier League after a three-year stint.

The task of 49ers Enterprises and the new-look Leeds hierarchy has been to fill the vacancy, with a whole host of managers linked to the hotseat at Elland Road since then.

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World, that there were three managers leading the way to be the clubs next manager at one stage, with interviews believed to have begun then, too. They were believed to be: Carlos Corberan, Brendan Rodgers, and Farke.

However, The Athletic then outlined that a new trio had emerged, with Rodgers out of the running for the role, having re-joined Celtic. The latest update was that Farke remained on the list and was joined by Patrick Vieira and Scott Parker.

But Football Insider claimed over the weekend that Farke had emerged as the leading contender and was expected to be announced this week, with confidence growing that it would come to a conclusion and talks were "at an advanced stage".

What's the latest from Phil Hay regarding Daniel Farke and Leeds United?

Phil Hay explained that Farke impressed the most during the interview process and he is expected to be announced this week, but the 46-year-old German is currently out of the country and not taking training, but has been a part of transfer discussions behind the scenes in the meantime.

Hay wrote: "Leeds know which head coach they want and for much of the past week, discussions have been ongoing with Farke over the terms of contracts for him and the backroom staff who move from job to job with him (Eddie Riemer, Christopher John, and Chris Domogalla). All sides expect Farke’s appointment to go through, pending confirmation that ownership of Leeds has passed from Andrea Radrizzani to 49ers Enterprises.

"Farke emerged from Leeds’ recruitment process as the candidate the club were set on employing. He became a leading contender in Leeds’ eyes having impressed in the initial round of video calls which whittled a long list of candidates down to a short list. Farke’s face-to-face interview was strong too and though Patrick Vieira, another of the interviewees, made a similarly good impression, United’s owners-in-waiting swayed towards the German.

"Farke remained on the continent over the weekend as the club’s initial returnees prepared to check in at Leeds Beckett [for training] this morning. Farke has been able to participate in conversations about changes to the squad since United made it clear that at the end of a fairly exhaustive interview process, he was their man."

What's been the delay for Leeds appointing Farke?

Hay outlined that the Whites are waiting for ratification from the EFL regarding their takeover bid, which would speed up the process. As things stand, Andrea Radrizzani would have to give approval to appoint Farke, but once a buy-out is complete, he cannot stand in the way.

Hay added: "The timeline assumed the takeover of Leeds agreed in principle by 49ers Enterprises would be officially ratified by now, allowing everything else to follow. Instead, this was another Monday spent waiting for the EFL to give the buy-out its approval, patience stretched once more.

"Leeds know that approval will come from the EFL, the formality of the green light merely held up by the governing body following protocol and completing the checks which every club takeover is subject to.

"Leeds have held off on formalising the appointment on the basis that 49ers Enterprises does not officially have the authority to make that decision until EFL approval allows the US group to complete its purchase from Radrizzani. It might be, if the EFL takes much longer to process the handover, that the club have to push the button on Farke in advance of the thumbs up. In theory, Radrizzani’s permission would be needed at present."

Is Farke a good appointment by Leeds?

Farke is the obvious stand-out candidate for Leeds, and was possibly the best choice from their managerial shortlist since the beginning of the process.

Not only does Farke have two impressive title wins on his CV in the Championship with Norwich, but he did them with a relatively small budget, and all whilst playing an exciting and possession-based brand of football, which will be music to Leeds fans' ears.

The Whites have cared little for build up play or patterns of possession football since Marcelo Bielsa departed the club, and the 46-year-old's attack-minded brand of football will be something to excite them and the Championship next season.