Major off-pitch Oldham Athletic update emerges

Oldham Athletic owner Abdallah Lemsagam has released a statement announcing his intention to sell the club.

Lemsagam took over the club in 2018 and as recently as September admitted he did not want to sell the club.

However, since then the club has drifted to the very bottom of the League Two table and is generally quite an unpopular figure among the fans.

“I can see that my ownership has caused unrest within the club and the fans. I want the best for the club and I think the best for the club is that it is now passed on to new owners,” wrote Lemsagam on the club’s official website.

“My team is speaking to certain credible bidders and I am happy to speak to others.

“I would ask that every section of the fan base gets behind the team, whatever you think about me it is in everyone’s interests that our great club wins this battle.”

The club was relegated in the time since Lemsagam took over the club and he has left the Latics in a terrible state, with their league status now under threat.

Oldham Athletic are last in the league, with only 18 points from 24 games. They are four points away from safety, but are winless in seven league games. Their last victory came on November 20, with a 3-2 win over Port Vale.

Oldham were also knocked out of the Football League Trophy in humiliating fashion for their last game. They lost 6-0 to League One promotion challengers Wigan Athletic.

Oldham next face Leyton Orient in the league, the two sides face off on January 15.

The Verdict

This is good news for Oldham Athletic fans, who have no doubt worried about their club’s position in the Football League as of late.

That Lemsagam is talking to bidders is a positive sign. There’s no guarantee that any new owner will turn things around quickly, or even be that much better than Lemsagam, it is hard to imagine things getting any worse than how they’ve fallen.

Lemsagam’s short reign in charge of the club will hopefully soon come to an end and everyone can quickly move on from this disastrous four year period.