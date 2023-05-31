West Brom have confirmed that CEO Ron Gourlay will leave the club later this month after handing in his resignation earlier this year.

Who is Ron Gourlay?

The former Chelsea and Reading figure was named as Albion’s CEO in 2022, and he played a key role in bringing Steve Bruce to the club.

Even though the former Aston Villa chief came under fierce criticism from the support on occasions, he stuck by Bruce for longer than many expected, before the decision was eventually made to appoint Carlos Corberan last season.

As well as that, Gourlay has been a go-between for the support with controversial owner Guochuan Lai. The Chinese businessman is under serious pressure from the fans for the way the club has operated, and notably the fact he took out a multi-million pound loan that has not been repaid despite assurances that it would.

And, in a statement released on the official site, the Baggies confirmed that Gourlay will be leaving this summer after he chose to resign.

“West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm Chief Executive Officer Ron Gourlay will depart his role at The Hawthorns this summer. Gourlay will remain in post until Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at which time he will be on gardening leave, having already served part of his notice period.

“His resignation, which was submitted in March 2023, has remained confidential until now in the best interests of the football club, providing stability as Albion navigated the end of the Sky Bet Championship season.”

The update adds that a replacement for Gourlay will be named in ‘due course’.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck (R) with Chelsea chief executive Ron Gourlay

Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers

EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos

More off-field issues for West Brom

This is news that has divided opinion among the supporters. Firstly, it’s fair to say that Gourlay wasn’t a popular figure, so some are delighted that he has gone because they feel that he has made some bad decisions over the past year or so.

However, in the bigger picture, all connected to Albion recognise the big problems with the club are down to Lai, and not a CEO. Plus, the fact Gourlay has chosen to leave will prompt further questions and concern that he might not like what’s coming up for West Brom in the future.

So, hopefully the fans will get more clarity from the owner but that seems extremely unlikely considering how Albion has been run.