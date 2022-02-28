Major off-field update emerges at Huddersfield Town

Phil Hodgkinson has stepped down from his role as Director of Huddersfield Town, the club announced this afternoon.

The decision has been made so that Hodgkinson can concentrate on his other business interests, some of which have recently gone into administration, according to YorkshireLive.

Dean Hoyle, a 25% shareholder, is expected to take on some of the shares left behind by Hodgkinson, 75%, and has been heavily involved in the day to day running of the club since December.

The club statement read: “Dean Hoyle and PURE Sports Consultancy Limited (owned by Phil Hodgkinson) are in discussions for Dean to re-acquire the shares held by PURE Sports in HTAFC.”

It is potentially concerning, depending on what the reaction is, for a 75% shareholder to essentially pull out of the club, however Hoyle is very experienced at Huddersfield and first stepped into the boardroom in 2009.

The Terriers would be in safe hands with Hoyle the majority shareholder once again, and would be able to swiftly concentrate back on their Championship promotion push.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming months, although the club hierarchy will certainly be hoping that it does not distract Carlos Corberan and the players ahead of the business end of the season.

The Verdict

Quiz: Are these 19 Huddersfield Town facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Levi Colwill is on loan from Chelsea Genuine Fake

Huddersfield have not been left in the lurch completely, because they have been able to confirm in the announcement that the process of re-allocating Hodgkinson’s shares is already underway, and Hoyle becoming the majority shareholder once again would be well received by Terriers supporters.

The Terriers’ surprise promotion push this season has come in their final campaign of parachute payments.

Therefore, if they are unable to achieve promotion this season, there will definitely be some financial difficulties to face next term, as always seems to be the case in the Championship.

Hoyle has overseen sustainable management of Huddersfield Town in previous years and should be seen as a safe pair of hands in continuing that in the coming years.