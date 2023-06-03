Huddersfield Town’s Head of Football operation Leigh Bromby is set to leave the club once the takeover by Kevin Nagle goes through.

Who is Leigh Bromby?

The former Sheffield Wednesday defender initially worked with the Terriers’ academy before landing his current role a few years ago, which gave him plenty of power at the club and the direction they were heading.

During this time, the standout spell was undoubtedly when Huddersfield defied the odds to reach the play-off final under Carlos Corberan, but they would ultimately lose the final at Wembley in 2022.

Last season was much tougher for the Yorkshire side, as they drafted in Neil Warnock following a dismal start to the campaign, with the experienced boss miraculously keeping the side in the Championship.

Now, the club are hoping for a brighter future, with US businessman Nagle in line to purchase the Championship outfit.

And, the Daily Mail has revealed that once that has been finalised, Bromby is set to leave his role.

The immediate concern for the new owner will be to name Warnock’s replacement, although there have been reports claiming Nagle is hoping that the 74-year-old can be convinced to stay around for another year after the outstanding work he did with the current group.

A fresh start could suit all parties

It’s fair to say that Bromby is a figure who has divided opinion among the Huddersfield support, so there won’t be too much disappointment that he looks set to depart. And, you can understand why, because the signings have been questionable, and the failure to replace Corberan properly was a mess, and, ultimately, that was on Bromby.

So, with new owners set to come into the club, it makes sense that they want to start fresh, and they will no doubt have someone earmarked for what is a massive job at the football club.

Now, it’s about waiting for the takeover to be completed, and once that happens, all connected to Huddersfield will be hoping for an exciting future after what was a worrying season that was rescued by Warnock’s appointment earlier this year.