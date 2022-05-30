Major off-field Huddersfield Town development emerges

Huddersfield Town chief executive Dean Hoyle has agreed to purchase the club back from Phil Hodgkinson, the Daily Mail have reported.

Hoyle was the Terriers’ former owner, having bought his boyhood club back in 2009, however after a 10-year stint he sold a 75 per cent share to fellow businessman Hodgkinson following a period of ill health.

It is under Hodgkinson’s ownership that Huddersfield made their way back into the Championship play-offs in 2021-22, despite Carlos Corberan not been given any transfer funds last summer.

Since November though, the day-to-day running and financial responsibility has been in the hands of Hoyle after some of Hodgkinson’s business ventures went into administration.

After funding the club for a number of months, Hoyle is now set to hold 100 per cent ownership of the Terriers once again, with the Mail believing that the legal papers confirming the deal were exchanged at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, where Huddersfield narrowly went down 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the play-off final.

Not only has Hoyle paid a ‘nominal fee’ for Hodgkinson’s shares, but he is set to reportedly back Corberan in the upcoming summer transfer window following the club’s near miss on promotion.

The Verdict

This will be news welcomed all across Huddersfield as Hoyle looks set to resume full control of the club.

Essentially he has been the man in charge for a number of months already, but it’s about to be all official and he gets the team back that he’s loved all of his life.

More importantly though, it looks like he is set to put full faith in Carlos Corberan and give him some money to strengthen the playing squad – which is a stark contrast to what happened last summer under Hodgkinson.

Hodgkinson always did what he thought was best for the club, but there will always be more general confidence when Hoyle is at the helm and it’s set to be confirmed in the near future.