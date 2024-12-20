The EFL are considering introducing VAR to the EFL, although they did confirm that it would need to be approved by clubs before it was signed off.

The Premier League has had VAR since the 2019/20 campaign, and it’s fair to say that it has been very divisive in that period, with many fans, particularly those that go to the stadium, unhappy with how it has changed the game.

However, it continues to operate in the top-flight in England, whilst it’s commonplace in every major league in Europe, and Germany are among several countries that have VAR in the second division.

And, it appears England could follow suit, as an EFL spokesman told the Times that they wouldn’t rule out bringing VAR to the lower leagues, even if nothing is imminent.

“The League continues to monitor developments in the work of Ifab and emerging technologies to support match officials.

“While we are mindful of the impact on the authenticity of the match-going experience for supporters, and the implementation costs for clubs, it is something we continue to keep under review. Any changes would require detailed discussion and approval from our clubs.”

Of course, any introduction would cost money, so it may not be realistic in League One or League Two, but the update indicates a tweaked version of VAR, known as Football Video Support, could be introduced at that level, which would essentially mean a manager has a challenge or two every game.

EFL must think carefully before VAR introduction

This is a very delicate subject in modern football, and whilst every fan of every club will have been angry at decisions that have gone against their club at some point in the past, the Premier League has shown that VAR isn’t necessarily the answer.

Mistakes are still made, and even if the number of errors is reduced, we know that the game has lost something with the time it takes for decisions to be made, and how it can impact celebrations.

So, you would hope that clubs speak to fans over whether it should be introduced, and a handful of supporters will be in a position where they have experienced football with and without VAR, such as the likes of Sheffield United, Leeds and Burnley.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 21 19 45 2 Leeds United 21 22 42 3 Burnley 21 18 41 4 Sunderland 21 15 40

There will be a section of fans, and figures at clubs, who are keen on VAR though, so all opinions need to be considered, and the money that comes with promotion means some will feel sacrificing the emotional aspect is worthwhile if it ensures more chance of a fair result.