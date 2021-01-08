Major Nottingham Forest update emerges regarding Anthony Knockaert

Anthony Knockaert is set to stay at Nottingham Forest for the whole season, according to John Percy of the Telegraph.

Knockaert joined Forest on loan from Fulham in October, becoming Chris Hughton’s first and only signing in charge to this day.

The winger has made 16 appearances for Forest in the Championship, scoring one goal and chipping in with one assist.

Knockaert – who penned a loan deal until January – saw his deal run out at the City Ground yesterday, but the Reds look set to have him for the remainder of the season.

John Percy of the Telegraph has revealed that both Forest and Fulham have agreed to extend Knockaert’s loan deal until the end of the season.

Forest do have the option to buy Knockaert at the end of his loan spell, but for now, they are set to have the Frenchman’s services for the remainder of the season.

The Verdict

This is a massive boost for Forest.

Knockaert perhaps hasn’t been at his absolute best since joining Forest, but he has still been one of their better players and their most creative outlet.

He is a quality football who possesses real talent, and if he was to leave, it would have been a blow as it would have left Forest short of options out wide.

It’s a good start to the window for the Reds, who will be keen to add more options to their attacking armory going forward.