Major Nottingham Forest transfer development shared as big-money deal edges closer

Joao Carvalho is set to leave Nottingham Forest and join Olympiacos in a deal that could be worth over £10m.

The Portuguese playmaker joined the Reds at the start of the previous season in what was a club-record deal for the Championship side.

And, whilst he has shown flashes of his undoubted ability in his 18 months at the City Ground, Carvalho is struggling to establish himself as a regular under Sabri Lamouchi right now. He has featured in 16 league games this season, with many of those appearances as a substitute.

Therefore, talk of an exit has been rife for a few weeks now and reporter Alan Nixon has suggested on Twitter that a deal has been agreed with the Greek giants who have a link with Forest due to owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Imagine so. Big money for a player who doesn’t start all that much. https://t.co/tWYTaICT18 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 27, 2019

Providing the sale does go through it will give Lamouchi additional funds to work with in the January market as he looks to take the East Midlands side back to the Premier League.

A win at Hull City yesterday, during which Carvalho played three minutes, put Forest to within two points of the top six.

The verdict

This may come as a surprise to some Forest fans who want the club to persevere with the attacking midfielder who is undoubtedly talented.

However, it does make sense to cash in. He isn’t a regular under Lamouchi and this sale should allow Lamouchi to spend big on areas of the squad that need addressing – out wide and up front.

Ultimately, we will able to judge at the end of the window whether it worked out and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.