Major new details regarding Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ ownership Sunderland emerge

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has confirmed that he only owns 41 per cent of Sunderland football club following his February 2021 takeover, per The Athletic.

The 25-year-old French businessman, who became the youngest chairman in the EFL when he penned a deal to take over the Black Cats last year, has never publicly revealed how much of the club he bought, only stating that he acquired a ‘controlling‘ stake.

It was originally assumed that it would be over 50% of the Wearsiders, but it has become apparent that former owners Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven are still very-much involved with the running of the club.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Sunderland players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Fabio Borini? More Less

Along with Juan Sartori’s 20 per cent stake which he purchased in 2018, The Athletic have confirmed that Stewart Donald still has a 37 per cent stake, added to Methven’s five per cent – all three figures which combine to a greater number than Louis-Dreyfus’ own shareholding, meaning that he does not have majority ownership.

In a letter penned to a Sunderland supporters group ahead of a quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Louis-Dreyfus stated that this new detail does not affect the day-to-day running of the club and that ‘all shareholders’ are committed to honouring their financial obligations.

The Verdict

With Donald and Methven appearing at recent Sunderland matches, there have been increasing calls for Louis-Dreyfus to finally show some transparency and reveal how much of the club he really owns.

There has been doubts for a while over his ownership and how involved Donald and Methven really are, and it turns out the former’s stake is larger than anyone may have thought.

Whilst it’s been pointed out that this doesn’t change how the club is run on a day-to-day basis and that the French tycoon is still the man that makes the main decisions, there’s clearly a lack of trust there with the supporters.

This latest news will only anger them further especially when talks to bring Roy Keane back to the club last week broke down.