Ruud van Nistelrooy has resigned as PSV boss, with the Dutch outfit considering Blackburn head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson for the vacancy.

PSV join Feyenoord as admirers of Tomasson

The Rovers chief only arrived at Ewood Park last year, and whilst there was a disappointment that the side missed out on the top six late on, there’s no doubt progress has been made under his guidance.

With Tomasson arriving with good pedigree in Europe following two title wins with Malmo, it’s perhaps no surprise that he is attracting interest, with Blackburn’s style of play earning plaudits as the season progressed.

It’s no secret that former club Feyenoord are considering Tomasson if Arne Slot leaves for Tottenham, but reports from 1908.nl has revealed that PSV are also monitoring Tomasson.

And, that was before news of van Nistelrooy’s departure broke, with the ex-Manchester United striker handing in his resignation just days before their final game of the season at AZ Alkmaar, and weeks after winning a cup final against Ajax.

PSV go into the clash sitting in second place, and they need a point from the fixture to finish second, which will give them a path to the Champions League, so the appeal of the job is clear to see.

The 46-year-old still has two years left on his deal with the Championship side, so compensation will need to be agreed if Tomasson was to depart.

Tomasson has a big decision to make

In truth, you wouldn’t expect the compensation to be an issue here, so it’s ultimately going to be down to Tomasson, and he needs to decide what he wants to do. The prospect of either PSV or Feyenoord is obvious, as they’re both huge clubs who can compete for trophies and play in Europe, so if they firm up their interest, he will have a decision to make.

So, this is going to concern Blackburn fans, and it would be a real shame if Tomasson departed after just one season in charge, particularly as he is building a young team that should get better in the years to come.

It’s now about waiting to see what happens, but Blackburn will want a swift resolution as it could seriously disrupt their plans ahead of the new season. Of course, they will hope he decides to stay though, and you’d expect more news to emerge on whether this is a possibility in the next week or so.