The England U21 international was initially expected to reunite with Daniel Farke at Elland Road, which was seen as a real coup for Leeds.

Leeds United had a deal in place and Aarons was at the medical stage, but Bournemouth stepped in at the last minute.

Leeds United’s move for Norwich City’s Max Aarons appears to be off, with the right-back now set to sign for Bournemouth.

Bournemouth hijack Leeds’ deal for Max Aarons

It had been revealed that the England U21 international was on his way to Elland Road to reunite with Daniel Farke in a move that was seen as a real coup for the Whites, after a fee in the region of £12m was agreed between the two Championship clubs.

However, in a remarkable late twist, The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has confirmed that Aarons is now set for the Premier League, with the Cherries now set to land the defender.

"Leeds United had a deal in place for Max Aarons and the move was at the medical stage. But Bournemouth have stepped in at the last minute today, and it now looks like he'll be headed there instead."

It has been claimed that Aarons was actually in Leeds and ready for his medical before news of Bournemouth’s interest emerged, and he is now set to link up with Andoni Iraola’s side ahead of their Premier League season, which begins at home to West Ham this weekend.

What does this mean for Leeds United?

Bringing in the 23-year-old was seen as a great bit of business for Leeds because Aarons has starred for Farke in the past, he has won promotion from this level, and he is a player who has the potential to do well in the Premier League.

So, there’s no denying that it’s a big blow for the Yorkshire side, particularly as the move was at such an advanced stage.

However, Farke is well-stocked for options at right-back, with Luke Ayling having started the opening day draw with Cardiff, whilst the highly-rated Cody Drameh is still at Elland Road, although he’s injured.

Therefore, bringing in a right-back won’t be a priority, even if there are doubts about the future of Drameh, who excelled on loan with Luton last season as they won promotion. Nevertheless, Farke's desire to bring Aarons in proves it's an area he thinks he can improve if the right player is out there.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

The 49ers have made it clear that they will support Farke where possible, and agreeing a deal worth up to £12m for Aarons was an example of that.

It shows the money is available, and with a few high-profile sales expected before the deadline, with Tyler Adams’ departure sure to be one of those, they are going to be in a position to spend.

The boss has made it clear that he wants to strengthen various areas before the deadline, and you would imagine that a striker is the priority for Leeds. So, it will be very interesting to see how the squad looks come September 1, when the deadline is.

Leeds face Shrewsbury in the League Cup tonight, before a trip to Birmingham this weekend as they look to pick up three points in the league.