Leeds United's takeover of 49ers Enterprises is due to be completed "imminently" after the EFL have ratified the deal, according to Football Insider.

The Whites confirmed in a statement on June 9th that they were close to resolving the takeover.

The statement said: "Leeds United can confirm an agreement has been reached between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the purchase of the club.

"Both parties continue to work through the details, and further updates will be provided soon.

"All of our focus remains on a quick return to the Premier League."

Previously, the 49ers own a 44% stake in the club and were keen to become the majority shareholders by buying the club from Andrea Radrizzani.

Leeds are back in the second tier after three seasons of Premier League football culminated with relegation, with there being plenty of work still needing to be done behind the scenes for their new majority owners.

A new manager needs to be appointed, and multiple issues with the squad need addressing in terms of both incomings and outgoings, too.

What's the latest news regarding the Leeds takeover?

The final formalities and legal ratification were the last things to be ironed out, but it appears as though an announcement is imminent regarding those issues.

Football Insider claim that "the full takeover of Leeds United by the investment arm of the 49ers will be finalised imminently after being given the green light by the EFL."

They believe that 49ers Enterprises will adopt full control by purchasing Radrizzani’s remaining 56 per cent stake.

The deal between Radrizzani and 49ers Enterprises was initially valued at £400million before Leeds’ relegation to the Championship in 2022/23, which has since "slashed the asking price to just £170million."

It appears now that one stumbling block has been overcome, with the green light from the EFL now secured.

Will the takeover of 49ers Enterprises be good for Leeds?

There is simply no time to waste for the club's new hierarchy, with no manager in place and multiple signings likely to be needed.

The process has been dragged out and the lack of communication out of the club during that period has not been helpful, either.

Leeds need to get moving or they will risk falling well behind others who are well down the line with their preparations ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The fixtures will be announced tomorrow, with the first game set to be played during the first weekend of August, and there is still so much work to do before then.