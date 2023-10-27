Highlights Leeds United's excellent run of form in the Championship came to an end with a 1-0 loss against Stoke City.

Patrick Bamford missed a penalty, bringing his total of missed penalties for Leeds to five out of ten.

The decision to allow Bamford to take the penalty suggests a potential leadership problem within the squad, as other players, like Crysencio Summerville, may have been more suitable options.

Leeds United's excellent run of form in the Championship came to an end against Stoke City on Wednesday night.

The Whites had won their previous three games, but they were beaten 1-0 by the Potters at the bet365 Stadium.

Patrick Bamford missed a penalty for Leeds in the second half, and the hosts went on to secure all three points through Pascal Struijk's own goal.

Daniel Farke's side remain third in the table, but they are now nine points behind second-placed Ipswich Town, with the Tractor Boys having a game in hand, and 14 points behind leaders Leicester City.

Bamford's failure to convert his spot-kick means he has now missed five of the 10 penalties he has taken for Leeds.

What did Daniel Farke say about Patrick Bamford's penalty miss?

Farke revealed post-match that Joel Piroe is the Whites' designated penalty taker, but Bamford stepped up after the Dutchman was substituted.

"No, Piroe, but we have subbed him. He is our designated taker," Farke told Leeds Live.

"Patrick created this penalty with a movement after the pass of Georgi. If I am allowed to say, I was surprised our offensive players got such easy yellows. For there to not be a yellow in this case, it could have been a red with no attempt to play the ball.

"Patrick is experienced. He overtook the responsibility. Would have been better for someone else to take it because he missed it. Every taker in his life has missed penalties. These things happen.

"He would be the hero if he had taken it. He does not need me to hug him. He understands. We win together and we lose together. Would have preferred a conversion, but it's football."

Farke also confirmed that Bamford will not be taking penalties moving forward, but he insists the striker has nothing to prove.

"I haven't spoken to him. His first miss under my regime. After raising it, next game a different player will take one. Patrick is the most disappointed in the dressing room. I do not need to address it with him. He wanted to prove the doubters wrong. He does not have to prove anyone wrong. Perhaps it is the right decision to let someone else take one on this run of misses he has had," Farke said.

Should Patrick Bamford have been allowed to take the penalty for Leeds United against Stoke City?

It was slightly surprising to see Bamford take the penalty against Stoke after his high-profile misses against Arsenal and Newcastle United last season as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League.

While Bamford should perhaps be commended for his bravery to take another spot-kick, the fact he was allowed to do so does suggest a potential leadership problem within the Whites' squad.

After the penalty was awarded, Crysencio Summerville, who scored twice in the comeback win over Norwich City on Saturday, was spotted in conversation with captain Pascal Struijk, presumably asking to take the penalty, but despite the pair approaching Bamford, the striker insisted on taking the spot-kick.

With Summerville in outstanding form and Bamford lacking confidence, the logical decision would have been to allow the winger to take the penalty, and as the captain on the night, Struijk should have been insistent.

It is difficult to imagine a similar problem occurring with experienced players such as Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper on the pitch, but with the pair finding their game time limited in recent weeks, the Whites' players must show more leadership in their absence.

Bamford is unlikely to take a penalty for Leeds again after Farke's comments, but the German will no doubt have been frustrated by the indecision of his players, and with the gap to second-placed Ipswich increasing, the defeat against the Potters could prove to be incredibly costly to the Whites' automatic promotion hopes.