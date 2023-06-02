Sam Allardyce has left his role as Leeds United head coach following talks with the club as his short-term deal expired.

Who will be the next Leeds manager?

The former England boss was only drafted in by the Yorkshire side with four games to go in the Premier League, with Allardyce seen as the last roll of the dice.

However, he couldn’t inspire a turnaround, as the team picked up just one point from four games under his guidance, with the 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham on the final day meaning they were relegated to the Championship.

Since then, there’s been plenty of speculation about whether Allardyce would stay on, with some reports claiming that the players were keen on the 68-year-old remaining in charge.

But, that won’t be happening, as the Telegraph revealed that Allardyce has left the Whites after speaking to CEO Angus Kinnear, where it was decided that this was the best decision for all parties.

Now, attention will turn to naming his successor, with Luton Town boss Rob Edwards and Lorient chief Regis Le Bris thought to be on the radar of Leeds as they prepare for life back in the second tier of English football.

There are many other off-field issues for the club to sort, with uncertainty surrounding owner Andrea Radrizzani, whilst they are yet to replace director of football Victor Orta after his exit last month amid fierce fan criticism.

Leeds need a fresh start

Ultimately, this is the right decision from Leeds, as Allardyce didn’t make the impact he would’ve wanted, and it makes sense that the club are looking for a younger successor that can lead a long-term project at Elland Road that the fans can get behind.

Allardyce’s arrival was a final attempt from a board that recognised that they had made many mistakes since Marcelo Bielsa’s sacking, and it didn’t work out. Realistically, once relegation confirmed, everyone knew he would be off, and the club do deserve credit for making a swift decision on this one.

But, there are still a lot of problems at Leeds that need to be resolved, which obviously includes bringing in Allardyce’s successor. So, there’s a lot of pressure on the club to get this right, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the next week or two.