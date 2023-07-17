The EFL have confirmed 49ers Enterprises takeover of Leeds United, meaning they now own 100% of the Championship club.

49ers complete Leeds United takeover

It’s no secret that the 49ers had agreed to complete a full buy-out of Leeds from former owner Andrea Radrizzani, who has since bought Sampdoria. However, the final step was getting EFL approval before it could be announced.

And, the club revealed on Monday night that the deal has now been signed off by the Football League.

The update confirms that Angus Kinnear will remain in his role as CEO, with Rudy Cline-Thomas named as vice chairman of the club. Paraag Marathe will now take on the role as chariman, and he told the club's media that he was delighted the official confirmation had come through.

"This is an important moment for Leeds United, and we are already hard at work. This transition is a necessary reset to chart a new course for the Club. We have already appointed a highly-respected First Team Manager with a track record of success, and we are confident Leeds will field a competitive squad to contend for promotion next season.

"It’s a privilege to carry this torch as I know we have a responsibility to ensure this Club makes our staff, players, supporters, and the Leeds and Yorkshire communities proud."

What does this mean for Leeds United?

This doesn't change much in the short-term for Leeds, as the decisions that have been made recently have come from the 49ers. The names mentioned were the ones driving the process for the new boss, and they decided on Daniel Farke to take over.

They have also sanctioned the transfers that have taken place, and they will now be in a position to get the new players through the door that the new boss wants - which looks set to start with Ethan Ampadu.

Looking to the long-term, the uncertainty that had surrounded Radrizzani for the past year is finally over, and the new ownership team have big ambitions for Leeds United, and it all starts with winning promotion back to the Premier League.

Then, there will no doubt be talks about potentially expanding the stadium and improving other aspects of the club, but the only priority right now is returning to the top-flight.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

To do that, it needs to be a big summer, and, as mentioned, it seems as though Farke is going to get considerable backing to make sure Leeds' stay in the Championship is a short one.

The deal to bring Ampadu to Elland Road is an initial £7m, and the Yorkshire side are sure to spend more in the coming weeks as they get players in who suit the German's style of play.

Of course, outgoings will also be required, but there is a determination to keep Wilfried Gnonto at the club, which is another indication of the ambition the owners have.

Leeds begin their Championship season with a home game against Cardiff City on August 6.