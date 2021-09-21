Major Leeds United absentee revealed as Fulham eye League Cup scalp

Fulham chances of claiming Leeds United’s scalp in the League Cup this evening have been boosted by the news that Patrick Bamford isn’t going to be part of the visitors’ squad.

Leeds are carrying a number of injuries at the moment, as Luke Ayling, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are all missing. Pascal Struijk is absent through suspension, whilst Jack Harrison is having to isolate.

Most concerning, though, is the absence of Bamford, who Phil Hay reveals is not going to be a part of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad this evening after picking up a slight knock last weekend.

A lot of absentees at Fulham tonight – Koch, Llorente, Ayling, Harrison etc. Bamford took that knock in the second half at Newcastle so not expecting him to play. Forshaw has a chance of featuring though. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 21, 2021

Bamford scored 17 goals for Leeds in the Premier League last season, as well as registering seven assists. His form has propelled him into England contention and Gareth Southgate has handed him an international debut earlier in the month.

In terms of his influence against Fulham, Bamford has four goals in his last four appearances against the Cottagers, whilst he also registered two assists in two fixtures when he met them last season.

The 28-year-old has one goal and two assists to his name this season, as Leeds’ wait for a first Premier League win.

Marco Silva’s side, meanwhile, head into the game full of confidence, having collected 16 points in the Championship already as they look to make an instant return to the Premier League.

The Verdict

Bamford has been Leeds’ key man in attack over the course of the last two seasons and that remains the case in 2021/22. Simply, when he’s fit and firing, he’s undroppable in the eyes of Marcelo Bielsa.

His record against Fulham is also superb, so for him to be missing tonight is a big, big boost for the Cottagers.

They are going up against a Premier League side and one that beat them twice last season. However, given Leeds’ injuries and struggles for a win, Fulham might just be favourites tonight.

