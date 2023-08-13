Highlights Aston Villa have swooped in at the last minute to sign injured winger Jack Harrison from Leeds United, hijacking Everton's planned move.

Aston Villa made a late move to sign Jack Harrison from Leeds United, but the winger is set to join Everton.

Jack Harrison to leave Leeds United

The winger, who is currently out injured and not expected to return for a few weeks, is one of many in the Whites squad who had a release clause as part of his contract at Elland Road.

Therefore, he is allowed to leave on loan, and it emerged on Sunday that Everton had triggered the clause to add the wide man to Sean Dyche’s squad.

The move was thought to be at a very advanced stage, with the player having travelled to Merseyside to undergo the final checks before putting pen to paper and finalising the transfer.

However, in a late twist, journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Villa were making a late play to try and convince the 26-year-old to move to the Midlands instead.

“Aston Villa are trying to hijack Everton's move for Jack Harrison despite medical tests taking place today. There's a relegation clause into contract so up to the player. More to follow.”

The respected reporter followed that up with an update that confirmed Harrison had indeed chosen to go to Villa Park.

“Understand Jack Harrison has decided to join Aston Villa after a direct call with Unai Emery. Despite medical tests at Everton, he’ll now prepare to travel for medical at Villa — been his first choice. Villa already agreed a loan deal with Leeds by activating the relegation clause.”

However, he then claimed Harrison's injury status made Villa think twice, with the former New York City man to sign for Everton.

Will Leeds United sign a replacement for Jack Harrison?

This is the latest setback in what has been a disappointing few weeks for Leeds, and the fans are understandably concerned at the state of the squad right now.

Previously, out wide had been the one place Daniel Farke was spoilt for choice, but with Wilfried Gnonto refusing to play as he tries to force a move away, and Luis Sinisterra doing the same, it’s becoming a problem for the boss.

So, you would imagine that Leeds will enter the market for a winger ahead of the deadline.

Why are Leeds loaning out Jack Harrison?

The failure to get a transfer fee from Harrison will understandably anger the fans, and it’s been a theme for the Whites in the market.

Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, Robin Koch, Max Wober, Rasmus Kristiansen and now Harrison will all have left on a temporary basis. That means the club aren’t getting transfer fees for the players, which could impact the business Farke does moving forward.

Ultimately, this is all on the previous regime, as they were the ones that agreed the contracts with each individual, so the players are well within their rights to leave on loan, as it had been agreed.

You have sympathy for Farke and the 49ers on this front, as they had nothing to do with the deals, yet they are paying the price for the bizarre negotiations of Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta.

Leeds, who have picked up one point in two Championship games so far, are back in action against West Brom on Friday night.