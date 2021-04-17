Major Josh Koroma update emerges ahead of Huddersfield Town’s trip to Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield Town will welcome Josh Koroma back into their squad this lunchtime for the trip to Nottingham Forest.

Carlos Corberan has been forced to battle on with the prolific forward since January, when Koroma picked up a complicated hamstring injury in December’s win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Koroma had scored and won the free-kick for Isaac Mbenza to whip home in that 2-0 win against the Owls, but an innocuous moment in the second-half saw him hurt his hamstring and miss out since.

However, this week, Koroma has managed to step up his return to action by featuring in the B Team for Huddersfield, which has now put him in contention for the trip to Forest.

Corberan revealed to his press conference: “It was very positive (for him to play B Team), he was out for a long time. We know how important he was at the beginning for the season.

“We have the option to consider him for the last part of the season, his recovery has been very professional and he’s got the chance to play some minutes.

“He’s going to travel with the team.”

Koroma had scored six goals and registered two assists in the games he’d played prior to injury, contributing regularly to a largely positive start to the season for the Terriers.

Since then, results have dipped, with Town managing only two wins this calendar year.

That’s left Corberan’s side looking nervously over their shoulders heading into this weekend’s clash with Forest, as Rotherham United target the teams above them in the table.

A win this lunchtime for Huddersfield would move them eight points clear of the bottom three for the time being.

