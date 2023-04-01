West Brom were dealt a significant blow in their promotion bid as Dara O’Shea was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury picked up on international duty.

The Irishman has not missed a game this season, and he has emerged a key player under Carlos Corberan, with the additional responsibility of the captaincy seeming to take his game up a level. Therefore, there’s no way to dress this up other than to say it’s an issue that Albion did not want as they look to finish in the top six.

However, this injury has opened up an opportunity for others, and it seems Kyle Bartley, returning from injury himself, is going to be the main beneficiary.

It’s fair to say the experienced centre-back has had a tough time of things this season, and he particularly struggled when Steve Bruce was in charge. The real low point for Bartley came when he was booed off by supporters in a defeat to Birmingham City at The Hawthorns, and subsequently not involved for a trip to Norwich.

The 32-year-old hadn’t been a popular figure among the fans for some time, but that was still a tough period for the ex-Leeds man.

However, as is the case with most of the squad, Corberan’s arrival seemed to bring a positive response from Bartley, who actually scored two goals in the three games he played under the Spaniard, before this lengthy injury.

Now, he has to build on that. In an ideal world, you would ease someone back who hasn’t played for four months, and, in theory, Corberan could still do that, by partnering Semi Ajayi alongside Erik Pieters. But, he doesn’t seem too keen on the Nigerian, and, as mentioned, Bartley had flourished in the three games he featured in under the current boss.

So, the defender could be thrown back in at the deep end, starting with the crucial game against Millwall this afternoon.

With Albion trailing the Lions by five points, there really isn’t much margin for error over the coming weeks, with the Baggies needing to start getting some wins on the board quickly if they are to keep that promotion dream alive.

Out of nowhere, Bartley’s now set to play a prominent role, and if he can help West Brom back to the Premier League, it would complete a remarkable turnaround for a player who was jeered by his own fans just six months ago.