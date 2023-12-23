Highlights Hull City ties down Liam Rosenior to a new contract, a real boost for the Tigers due to his impressive style of football and results this season.

Rosenior's tactical masterclass led Hull to a victory against Leicester City, demonstrating their potential in the Championship.

Middlesbrough should follow Hull's lead and secure Michael Carrick to a new contract, as his talents and calmness have been crucial in turning the team's fortunes around.

Hull City have decided to tie Liam Rosenior down to a new contract after seeing him impress during his first year in charge at the MKM Stadium.

His current deal doesn't run out until the summer of 2026 - and this means he's tied down for another two-and-a-half years.

That is a real boost for the Tigers - because the former full-back has implemented a good style of football in East Yorkshire and has guided them to a top-half position despite how competitive the Championship is this season.

Hull have been in League One more recently than the Premier League, reinforcing how well Rosenior has done to secure some excellent results this term.

Their most impressive result came at Leicester City just before the international break - and it was a tactical masterclass from the 39-year-old that day.

Not only did they defend extremely well during much of the game - but they were also threatening in transition and exploited the Foxes' vulnerabilities.

Not many teams have taken three points away from the King Power Stadium this season, so Rosenior and the team deserve a huge amount of credit, not just for that game but for their performances and results throughout the season.

The Tigers aren't the only team pushing for a play-off spot though, with Middlesbrough also keen to be in the top six after securing a place there at the end of last term.

Their manager, Michael Carrick, has also impressed during his time at the club, and Boro may want to follow Hull's path and get their boss tied down to a fresh deal.

When does Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough contract expire?

According to TEAMtalk's report last month, the Teesside outfit are keen to offer Carrick a new deal and get him signed up to an extension before the end of the season.

The same report has revealed that the Manchester United legend's contract at the Riverside expires in 2025.

Although his deal doesn't run out at the end of this term, question marks about his future will start to emerge if he isn't tied down to fresh terms sooner rather than later.

And Boro will surely want to avoid any speculation.

Middlesbrough should get Michael Carrick tied down to a new contract

Not only is potential speculation a key reason why Boro should be looking to tie him down to a new deal as soon as possible, but also because he's a talented coach who has proved that he can mix it with some of the best sides in the division.

The Teesside club may not have been brilliant throughout this season - but the league is extremely tough this year, and he has lost the likes of Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer who were crucial for him.

A lot of players, including some who are inexperienced, also joined in the summer, and it was always going to take time for them to settle in.

Following a torrid start to the season, Carrick managed to turn things around and his calmness probably played a key part in that.

He is certainly the best man for Boro at the moment, partly because of his calmness, and a contract extension could be a real boost for him and the team.

It wouldn't even be a surprise if results improve after he potentially puts pen to paper on an extension - and it should be at the top of Steve Gibson's priority list.