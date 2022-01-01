Major Hull City agreement edges ever closer

Turkish business Acun Ilicali’s takeover of Championship side Hull City could receive full approval from the EFL within the next 48 hours, according to Hull Live.

The Tigers have been the subject of much takeover speculation in recent years but after several false dawns, their time under the Allam family looks as though it could finally be coming to an end, with the same outlet reporting there is ‘growing belief’ from the prospective owner’s team that he will be at the helm by the end of next week.

Ilicali was previously hoping this deal would be done and dusted by Christmas, but the due diligence process is said to have been slowed down by this festive period, with one or two ‘unexpected issues’ cropping up during his stage of the takeover also previously halting progress.

But these potential barriers to the takeover are now being solved over the course of today and tomorrow, with the businessman announcing on television yesterday that his purchase of the East Yorkshire side is all but sealed.

This brings an end to a mixed 11 years under the Allam’s, winning promotion to the top flight during their time under the Egyptians but also sinking to the depths of League One before their promotion back to the second tier of English football last summer.

Previously looking doomed in the drop zone, Grant McCann’s men have now climbed up to 19th place after going unbeaten in six matches during a fruitful spell between November and last month.

The Verdict:

With so much speculation surrounding the club’s ownership situation in recent years, the fact they may have a new owner in place in a matter of days has to be a major relief to Tigers fans after stalling under the Allam’s.

Considering City have been up for sale since 2014, you won’t find many supporters of the Championship side who are downbeat about this development, because they now have a real opportunity to build for the long term under a new owner that is clearly fully invested in the club’s affairs.

Not only does the timing of this takeover allow Ilicali to give McCann or a new manager funds to spend in this month’s window in their quest to secure their Championship status, but it also enables them to potentially tie down some of their most valuable assets.

Keane Lewis-Potter is one of those – and if they want to have any chance of getting back to the top tier of English football at some point – they will need to retain some of their key assets and build from there.

This expected takeover can do that and this latest news can only be a good sign with plenty of business to do off the pitch during this month.