Highlights Neil Warnock is expected to leave Huddersfield despite recent wins, as he was not happy with the lack of transfers to strengthen the squad.

Warnock's potential departure would be a massive blow for Huddersfield, as he has proven himself as a manager who can keep them in the league.

The timing of Warnock's potential departure is bizarre, as it comes right after an international break and during a busy schedule for the team.

Neil Warnock is expected to leave Huddersfield Town on Monday, despite his side making it back-to-back wins with a victory over Rotherham yesterday.

Will Neil Warnock leave Huddersfield?

The experienced boss returned to the Terriers last season, when they seemed set for relegation to League One. However, he worked wonders to keep the team in the Championshipship, and new owner Kevin Nagle convinced Warnock to stay on for another year after he initially stated he would not come back.

Yet, the 74-year-old wasn’t happy with the lack of business done in the transfer window, as he looked to strengthen the squad to ensure they aren’t involved in another relegation scrap this time around.

Nevertheless, it still came as a shock when TalkSPORT claimed on Saturday evening that Warnock could depart the club.

“Neil Warnock is on the brink of quitting as Huddersfield manager.A mystery overseas boss has already been lined up in preparation for Warnock's departure, TalkSPORT sources understand.”

What has Neil Warnock said about the situation?

It’s fair to say the ex-Sheffield United chief didn’t exactly do much to cool talk that he could leave, with Warnock only going on to say to Yorkshire Live that he will hold a press conference tomorrow, where further details will be shared.

“Well, there’s a press conference on Monday, I’m sure you’ll be there. One o’clock, I think it is. So we’ll discuss it there.”

How big a blow would this be for Huddersfield?

It goes without saying that this would be a massive blow for Huddersfield, because Warnock is a proven manager who has been there and done it over the years.

Even in the six games this season, there was no panic from the boss when the side failed to win in the first four, where a more inexperienced manager may have started to worry, particularly given the lack of signings.

Instead, he rallied the side, and they’ve gone on to win consecutive games to move up the table.

Of course, it’s hard to speculate on just how big a setback this would be without knowing the potential replacement. But, what’s clear is that Warnock is a manager who could keep Huddersfield in the league, and he has got the most out of the Terriers squad since his appointment.

What next for Huddersfield?

If Warnock was to move on, the timing would be bizarre considering there has just been an international break.

Anyway, all eyes will be on the press conference tomorrow, and it will be very interesting to see what happens, and if Warnock goes, whether a replacement is brought in straight away.

The Yorkshire outfit are embarking on a busy schedule up until the October international break, with a game against Stoke City next up on Wednesday night, so the club won’t want to be dragging things out.

Any uncertainty would not do the club any favours at all, and they will be desperate to make it three victories on the bounce when the Potters make the trip up north in the week.