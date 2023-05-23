Kevin Nagle is hoping to persuade Neil Warnock to continue as Huddersfield Town manager once he has completed his takeover of the club.

The 74-year-old returned to the Terriers in February this year, inheriting a side that were in the relegation zone, with dropping to League One seemingly inevitable for the Yorkshire side.

However, Warnock inspired a remarkable turnaround over the next few months, and safety was actually secured before the final day against Reading. Despite his excellent work, the former Cardiff City chief insisted he was going to leave this summer.

Therefore, the prospective new Huddersfield owner, American businessman Nagle, would have been working on identifying candidates ahead of his first appointment.

Yet, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that he is working on extending Warnock’s stay with the club. The update states the pair have developed a good relationship over the past few months, and that Nagle’s team are really pushing to convince Warnock to stay.

It adds that a decision is expected ‘shortly’, whilst the staff who Warnock worked with would be open to staying if he does make the call.

If Warnock decides he doesn’t want to stay, it’s stated that interviews with alternative candidates have already taken place, whilst Ian Evatt and Michael Duff are among those under consideration, although compensation would be required to get them from Bolton or Barnsley respectively.

This will be all down to Warnock

At 74, this is going to be Warnock’s decision, and he will ultimately decide what’s best for him and his family, because it’s a big commitment to stick around for pre-season and then another gruelling Championship campaign.

From Nagle’s perspective, it’s easy to see why he wants Warnock to stay. The job he did with the Terriers over the past few months was nothing short of outstanding, and he knows the squad, will have assessed what needs to be done, and be ready to make the calls that are required this summer. So, it’s a no-brainer if he can be tempted to stay.

Pleasingly for Huddersfield, the outcome should be known shortly, so if they do need to look elsewhere, they can. It’s going to be a hectic summer for the club no matter who is in charge, so hopefully they can get started in the next few weeks.