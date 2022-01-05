Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

Major financial commitment outlined as Middlesbrough close in on Arsenal transfer breakthrough

Middlesbrough will pay Folarin Balogun’s full £40k-a-week salary during his pending loan stint at the Riverside Stadium. 

It’s emerged today that Boro are set to land the service of the Arsenal striker on loan until the end of the 2021/22 season, in a huge coup for Chris Wilder.

Chris Wheatley from Football London has outlined on Twitter how Boro will pay Balogun’s full £40k-a-week salary, whilst the striker’s agent is also expected to land a handsome fee as the deal closes out.

The 20-year-old is emerging through the ranks at the Emirates Stadium and has featured across the Premier League, EFL Cup and Europa League already, scoring his first senior goals in the European competition.

However, a loan spell in the Championship is now on the cards, with Boro set to make Balogun their second attacking signing of the January transfer window.

Wilder has already swooped to sign Aaron Connolly on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, padding out his attacking options impressively in the transfer window’s first week.

Boro sit seventh in the Championship table, just a point adrift of Huddersfield Town and the play-off places following a fine start on the back of Wilder’s appointment.

The Verdict 

This is a big financial commitment from Boro and a show of how determined they were to land Balogun’s signature this January.

The Arsenal forward is a serious talent and you feel that him stepping down into the Championship might well be the making of him.

Wilder and Arsenal will both expect goals from the 20-year-old, just like Eddie Nketiah managed to deliver in limited appearances whilst on loan with Leeds United a couple of seasons ago.

Given the outlay Boro are reportedly committing to, they appear confident in that eventuality playing out as they pursue promotion.

