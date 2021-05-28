Major Eddie Howe to Celtic update emerges following Bournemouth negotiations

Eddie Howe’s move to Celtic has collapsed after major issues emerged over not only budgets but his non-ability to bring Richard Hughes to Glasgow with him, per the Daily Mail and SkySports.

The Scottish giants have been locked in talks for a while with the former Bournemouth boss, who has been out of work since leaving the Cherries last summer.

He’s been waiting for the ideal opening to come along and a move to Celtic Park was believed to be very close, which would be a relief to fans of the Hoops who are growing restless with the lack of appointment.

But a fresh update has emerged today which has all-but ended the hopes of the 43-year-old heading to Scotland.

Howe wanted to take a trio from Bournemouth with him in the form of coaches Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone, along with technical director Richard Hughes, but negotiations between the two clubs could not be finalised.

And SkySports report that budget concerns along with personal reasons means that Howe will not be appointed as Celtic’s new boss – with the Daily Mail claiming that they are already in advanced talks with another candidate.

The Verdict

Celtic fans will be absolutely furious at the latest development – some three months after Neil Lennon was sacked – they were hoping that Howe would be the one to stop Rangers’ potential dominance for the next few seasons.

But for Bournemouth it looks like they’re planning on keeping around the majority of their coaching staff and also Hughes, and you can assume they’ll work alongside Jonathan Woodgate’s replacement – that’s if he definitely departs but it’s been claimed by Football Insider that he will be gone.

Whether this situation arises again when another club comes in inevitably for Howe remains to be seen, but for now Hughes, Purches and Weatherstone are staying at Dean Court.