‘Major disappointment’ – Many Leeds United fans want to see the back of first-team player

Kiko Casilla is back available for Leeds United this Thursday against Barnsley, but doubt surrounds whether the goalkeeper will come back into Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Leeds have been without Casilla for eight matches after racism charges against him were proven and he was hit with a lengthy ban.

That’s been served now, with Casilla back in the mix and available to challenge Illan Meslier for the goalkeeping position at Elland Road for the remaining three Championship games.

It’s a topic that’s raised debate on Twitter in the last 24 hours and Graham Smyth from the Yorkshire Evening Post has offered his verdict, stating he can’t see Marcelo Bielsa blinking and recalling Casilla:

People asking about Kiko Casilla – is that out of curiosity or concern? It would be very weird to see Illan Meslier dropped at this stage, particularly on the back of today's performance. Marcelo Bielsa has been determined to avoid distractions. I just can't see it. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) July 12, 2020

A hugely sensitive topic and, undoubtedly, a big decision for Leeds United to make with regard to Casilla.

In the view of many Leeds fans, he should never play for the club again.

Here, we dive into the responses and take a look at what the Leeds fans are saying about Casilla…

Hope he never wears a Leeds shirt again. — Matty 🎮 (@mattyleeds18) July 12, 2020

I don’t expect Kiko to play for Leeds again — Andy Leatham (@leedswhiterose) July 12, 2020

Casilla should be packing his bags and heading back to Spain; major disappointment — DavinBali (@DavinBali) July 13, 2020

Forget that guy. Meslier is the number one 🧤 — Kagey (@Kagey_) July 12, 2020

Concern – why would we want him back? With all this BLM stuff going on especially, be a bad take, not to mention Meslier is in brilliant form. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it — Ash (@ashlaurenn_) July 12, 2020

Is it too late to ask for his ban to be extended for a bit? Thirty or forty years, perhaps? — MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) July 12, 2020

Casilla has surely played his last game for Leeds. The club need to set an example and show the footballing world that racism is unacceptable at Leeds United. — David (@David39317197) July 12, 2020

Don’t want to see him back, the club haven’t even apologised. Probably the only thing about this season i dislike. Yes I know it’s on balance of probability but still should have apologised — LJM (@passittopablo) July 12, 2020