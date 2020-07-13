Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Major disappointment’ – Many Leeds United fans want to see the back of first-team player

Published

2 mins ago

on

Kiko Casilla is back available for Leeds United this Thursday against Barnsley, but doubt surrounds whether the goalkeeper will come back into Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Leeds have been without Casilla for eight matches after racism charges against him were proven and he was hit with a lengthy ban.

That’s been served now, with Casilla back in the mix and available to challenge Illan Meslier for the goalkeeping position at Elland Road for the remaining three Championship games.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Leeds United players wear?

1 of 14

Patrick Bamford.

It’s a topic that’s raised debate on Twitter in the last 24 hours and Graham Smyth from the Yorkshire Evening Post has offered his verdict, stating he can’t see Marcelo Bielsa blinking and recalling Casilla:

A hugely sensitive topic and, undoubtedly, a big decision for Leeds United to make with regard to Casilla.

In the view of many Leeds fans, he should never play for the club again.

Here, we dive into the responses and take a look at what the Leeds fans are saying about Casilla…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Major disappointment’ – Many Leeds United fans want to see the back of first-team player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: