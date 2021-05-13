Major development shared involving key Norwich City figure

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is expected to end any doubts about his future by signing a new deal with the club.

The German has done a brilliant job in guiding the Canaries back to the Premier League at the first attempt, with his side going up as champions.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, that attracted attention, and it had been claimed that Bundesliga duo Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt had put Farke on their shortlist, with the latter on the lookout for a manager now.

However, Farke won’t be leaving Norfolk any time soon, with sporting director Stuart Webber telling The Sun that a new deal should be sorted before the Premier League season starts, something Football League World exclusively revealed could happen back in March.

“The supporters do not need to worry. I would be very surprised if he has not signed an extended contract by the time we kick a ball again in August. We are in a position where we would like him to stay and he would like to stay. He believes in the club and what we are trying to do.

“For sure we will get to some agreement in the summer.”

Farke has a year left on his current deal at Carrow Road.

The verdict

This is great news for Norwich City fans and some will be relieved because he was linked to two very good clubs in Frankfurt and Wolfsburg.

But, the appeal of the Premier League is huge and the boss will back himself to keep the Canaries up after what was a tough year in the top-flight previously.

A new deal makes sense given his current deal is running down and it’s a reward for the excellent work he has done in the past 12 months. Webber’s comments suggest an announcement will come this summer, and there’s no worrying from the hierarchy.

