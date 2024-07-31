Highlights West Ham are in 'advanced talks' to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United.

The winger was the outstanding player in the Championship last season, scoring 20 goals for Daniel Farke's side.

Summerville has already agreed personal terms with West Ham.

West Ham are in ‘advanced talks’ with Leeds United as they look to do a deal to sign Crysencio Summerville after his outstanding individual campaign in the Championship last time out.

The 22-year-old was the star man for Daniel Farke’s side as they reached the play-off final last season, scoring 20 goals and registering nine assists as the Whites fell at the final hurdle.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Such form was always going to attract attention, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now revealed that West Ham are pushing to sign Summerville.

“West Ham United in advanced talks with Leeds United over signing of winger Crysencio Summerville. West Ham hope they can strike a deal for a player emerging as their primary target in that position. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem.”

It was later stated by Fabrizio Romano that Summerville has already agreed personal terms with the Londoners and given the go-ahead to the move, meaning it's now about agreeing a fee.

Leeds United must stand firm on Crysencio Summerville fee

Leeds have always known that there is a real possibility that Summerville would move on this summer, as his numbers last season were fantastic.

It’s not just the end product though, as the 22-year-old’s all-round game is impressive, with his pace and dribbling ability making him a joy to watch.

Anyone who saw him play would recognise that Summerville is capable of making the step up, but, from Leeds’ perspective, it’s about getting a fair fee.

The sale of Archie Gray means the club aren’t in a desperate position to raise funds, and the fact that Summerville still has two years left on his contract won’t force them to accept a lower sum.

So, whilst it would be disappointing for the Whites to lose Summerville, it would be more acceptable and understanding if it emerges that West Ham pay a fair price for the player, which has to be in excess of £30m at least.

Leeds United will need to replace Crysencio Summerville

This is likely to send Leeds into the market, and they will need to bring in a wide man to strengthen Farke’s squad if this deal does go through.

Jaidon Anthony was part of the squad last season as well, so that would be two natural wingers who have moved on, which leaves Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James as the only players in the squad who enjoy hugging the touchline, even if Brenden Aaronson can play out wide as well.

Of course, it will be difficult to find a player who has the same ability as Summerville, but his sale should ensure that they can also improve other areas of the squad.

Leeds United look in a strong position

Overall, Farke will be pleased with how his squad is looking ahead of the new season, and he will no doubt be pushing to get new faces in if Summerville is sold.

The additions of Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell look sensible, and the group still looks as though it’s capable of pushing for automatic promotion this season, which has to be the aim.

Things can change quickly whilst the window is open though, and it will be intriguing to see what business takes place in the next month at Elland Road.

Leeds start their Championship season at home to Portsmouth on August 10.